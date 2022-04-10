Royal AM beat Tuks to set up Nedbank Cup semifinal against Sundowns

Royal AM came from two goals down to beat University of Pretoria 3-2 in Sunday's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium and set up a tasty semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The other semifinal will be a Limpopo derby between Tshakuma FC and holders Marumo Gallants. The draw was conducted directly after the last quarterfinal at Chatsworth Stadium.

The dates and venues for the last four matches of the R7m cup will be announced by the league later this week.

Promotion-chasing GladAfrica Championship outfit Tuks were left heartbroken after they took a two-goal lead in the first half only to lose with Mfundo Thikazi's last kick of a dramatic match against Royal.

Wonderboy Makhubu opened the scoring with a free header in front of three ball-watching defenders in the 19th minute and completed his brace with a calm finish inside the box in the 27th in front of the few thousand fans braving the wet and cold in Chatsworth.

Royal's stirring fightback produced goals from Victor Letsoalo (58th and 79th) and Thikazi's last-gasp winner in the 94th.