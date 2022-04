Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports

Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.

TimesLIVE was not able to immediately confirm the reports with the club.

Reports on at least two sports websites — SoccerLaduma and Far Post — were that Baxter has been fired and Chiefs will make an announcement later on Thursday.

It is believed that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take over as caretaker coaches.

Chiefs' marketing director Jessica Motaung and communications head Vina Maphosa could not immediately be reached for contact at the time of publishing. Nor could Baxter's agent, Steve Kapeluschnik.

