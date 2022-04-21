×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports

21 April 2022 - 10:12 By Marc Strydom
Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.
Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Reports are that Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been fired.

TimesLIVE was not able to immediately confirm the reports with the club.

Reports on at least two sports websites — SoccerLaduma and Far Post — were that Baxter has been fired and Chiefs will make an announcement later on Thursday.

It is believed that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take over as caretaker coaches.

Chiefs' marketing director Jessica Motaung and communications head Vina Maphosa could not immediately be reached for contact at the time of publishing. Nor could Baxter's agent, Steve Kapeluschnik.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

'If they want me to go, I will go. I'm the only coach to bring Chiefs success in 20 years' — Baxter

Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is prepared to vacate his position at the club, though only if chair Kaizer Motaung tells him to.
Sport
4 days ago

POLL | Should Baxter step down as Chiefs coach?

Should Baxter go? If so, who should replace him?
Sport
1 day ago

'Smoking something' or 'needs more time'? Fans react to Baxter's success jab and offer to walk

"Dear Kaizer Chiefs, if you fire Baxter today, we are prepared to pay R200 for a ticket," joked one fan.
Sport
2 days ago

Stuart Baxter furious as Chiefs are stunned by youthful SuperSport

Wasteful Kaizer Chiefs disappointed a few of their faithful supporters who braved the cold and rainy weather to watch them lose 1-0 to a youthful but ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Should Baxter step down as Chiefs coach? Soccer
  2. Bafana seeded in Pot 2 for 2023 Afcon group stage qualifying draw Soccer
  3. 'Smoking something' or 'needs more time'? Fans react to Baxter's success jab ... Soccer
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son Soccer
  5. Ncikazi wishes Pirates’ Mako well: ‘We could have lost him but God saved him’ Soccer

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?