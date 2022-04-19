×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana drawn with Morocco in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group

19 April 2022 - 20:41 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates his goal in their 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Ghana in September 2021. SA were grouped with Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Bafana Bafana striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane celebrates his goal in their 2022 World Cup qualifying match against Ghana in September 2021. SA were grouped with Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana were drawn in a relatively comfortable, though perhaps also deceptively tricky, Group K in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night, along with Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia.

Morocco are easily the favourites in the group, in which the top two qualify for the tournament in Ivory Coast. The group stage matches start in June.

SA did not qualify for the Covid-delayed 2021 Nations Cup, won by Senegal on penalties over Egypt in the final in Cameroon on February 6. In 2019, they reached the quarterfinals by shocking hosts Egypt in the second round.

Morocco are ranked 24th in the world and second to Senegal in Africa. The Atlas Lions topped Group C at Cameroon 2021, beat Malawi 2-1 in the second round and lost 2-1 in extra time to eventual runners-up Egypt in the quarterfinals.

Zimbabwe, ranked 33rd in Africa and 122nd in the world, ended bottom of Group B in the last Nations Cup, and were beaten home and away by Bafana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stages last year.

Zimbabwe were part of the draw despite having been suspended by Fifa, and may still not be part of the qualifiers if the ban is not lifted.

Liberia, ranked 46th in Africa and 149th in the world, have qualified for only two Nations Cups, exiting in the group stages in SA in 1996 and Mali in 2002.

SA are ranked 69th in the world. They were seeded in Pot 2 of the four pots in the draw at pay-channel SuperSport's studios in Randburg.

The pots were decided by virtue of Fifa rankings. Bafana, ranked 13th in Africa, missed the top pot by one place.

The Nations Cup in Ivory Coast takes place from June 23 to July 23 next year.

READ MORE

Bafana seeded in Pot 2 for 2023 Afcon group stage qualifying draw

Bafana Bafana will hope for a kind draw when they are seeded in Pot 2 for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Randburg, Johannesburg on Tuesday evening.
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana coach Broos on Lille drubbing: ‘This is no shame for us, even at 5-0’

It seemed revealing that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos could only admit, as he had warned before the game, that there was a gulf in class between ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘Fagrie Lakay got his pants’ — Bafana star-struck by France and Mbappé

Bafana Bafana were not just overwhelmed by the obvious gulf in class between themselves and world champions France in Tuesday's 5-0 drubbing in Lille ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

SAZI HADEBE | The France scoreline shows Broos is on a mission impossible

SA football has been in the doldrums for the last 20 years, with the same Safa and PSL suits conducting the show
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'If they want me to go, I will go. I'm the only coach to bring Chiefs success ... Soccer
  2. Hits and misses in the sacking of PSL coaches Sport
  3. Bafana seeded in Pot 2 for 2023 Afcon group stage qualifying draw Soccer
  4. Late VAR drama as Sundowns lose to Petro in Luanda Soccer
  5. Cape Town City threatens to throw end of PSL season into chaos Soccer

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods