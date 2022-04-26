Mngqithi to Sundowns players: Forget Caf shock and wrap up the league

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mgqithi has called on his players to put the disappointment of their shock Caf Champions League elimination at the hands of Petro Atletico behind them and focus on wrapping up the DStv Premiership title.

The Brazilians need a point from their league match against Cape Town City at Loftus on Wednesday night (7.30pm) to reach an unprecedented fifth championship in succession.

Sundowns can still win the treble this season if they add the Premiership title and the Nedbank Cup, where they contest their semifinal against Royal AM on Saturday, to the MTN8 cup they won early in the season.

Conceding the devastation Sundowns felt losing in the Champions League quarterfinals for the third time in a row, Mngqithi reminded his players of the club's 24-hour recovery rule.

“We have a 24-hour rule that has been entrenched in the minds of the players. Setback or happiness, we may have won or lost an important match, we still have to focus on the next one,” he said.

“We give that excitement and celebrations and also we give unhappiness and disappointment within the 24 hours and after that we pick ourselves up and focus on the next assignment.”