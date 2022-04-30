Jomo Cosmos relegated from SA football professional ranks

The news that many South Africans had been dreading to hear was finally confirmed on Saturday when Jomo Cosmos were relegated from the professional ranks of local football.

Cosmos, a club owned by one of the country's most loved and respected football figures Jomo Sono, were relegated from the GladAfrica Championship after their 1-1 draw with TS Sporting at Tsakane Stadium.

Frederic Nsabiyumva scored for Cosmos while Mohau Mokate got the important goal for the Mpumalanga outfit, who are also fighting to remain in the second tier.

Ezenkosi, as the club is affectionately known, will now hold ABC Motsepe League semi-professional status as of next season.

Ezenkosi are a big part of SA football and have given the country some of the best players who went on to represent Bafana Bafana or made it big overseas.

But as the years went on, the club became one of the obvious candidates for relegation from the Premier Soccer League and they were eventually labelled a “yo-yo” team as they were promoted or relegated.

But it was in 2016 that they got relegated from the top tier and struggled to make a comeback.

They came to the game on Saturday knowing they needed a win at all costs, but were also aware that that might not be enough for them to remain in the professional ranks.

Pretoria Callies were able to beat Polokwane City 2-0 on Saturday and made it impossible for Cosmos to avoid the chop.

Cosmos broke the deadlock after 32 minutes of play in Tsakane when Burundian defender Nsabiyumva scored with a header from a long Cosmos throw-in.

Nsabiyumva arrived in SA in 2013, brought to the country by Sono, and went on to play for Chippa United in 2018.

He returned to Ezenkosi this season when he found himself without a club after his relationship with Chippa came to an end.

Cosmos’ hopes of survival were dashed when former Maritzburg United forward Mohau Mokate scored for Sporting with only three minutes to play before the half time break.

No side was able to score a goal in the second half as the sun sadly set for Ezenkosi.

Sporting are also not out of danger and could still be relegated if they don't win their remaining two games.

Even if they win them, they will need to get favourable results elsewhere.

