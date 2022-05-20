×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Safa chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya appointed doping officer for World Cup in Qatar

20 May 2022 - 10:19
Safa's Dr Thulani Ngwenya has been appointed Fifa World Cup doping officer in Qatar.
Safa's Dr Thulani Ngwenya has been appointed Fifa World Cup doping officer in Qatar.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Thulani Ngwenya has been appointed as the doping officer for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ngwenya is one of the most respected experts in sports medicine and Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is happy that he continues to make his mark around the world.

“I am proud of the growth of Dr Ngwenya in this field and, as the association, we are very proud of his contribution during Covid-19 and during Confederation of African Football (Caf) games.

“We have no doubt that he will represent the country with distinction [in Qatar],” said Motlanthe, who is in Miami, US, where he is attending the second edition of the Lifa law diploma.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Leave Bafana selection to Broos, says Neil Tovey

Former Bafana Bafana skipper Neil Tovey has encouraged Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to stick to his guns and continue building his team around ...
Sport
5 days ago

Qatar splurges $229bn on its World Cup, but has it scored an own goal?

It spent up to 18% of its GDP on infrastructure, but many fear much of the new build may sit idle after the tournament
World
2 weeks ago

Carlos Queiroz confirms departure as Egypt coach

Carlos Queiroz confirmed on Monday he was leaving his job as coach of Egypt's national team, ending speculation he would stay on despite failing to ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing revealed as club embarks on rebuilding Soccer
  2. Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA Soccer
  3. PSL slaps Kaizer Chiefs with another fine Soccer
  4. EFF pledges support for Ria Ledwaba in Safa presidency battle Soccer
  5. Boks legend Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move Rugby

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...