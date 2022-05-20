Richards Bay FC boss says the club will return to uMhlathuze next season

Owner of the recently promoted Richards Bay club, Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela, says plans to bring top flight football to northern KwaZulu-Natal are afoot, and the team is keeping coach Pitso Dladla.

The Natal Rich Boyz, who are based in Richards Bay in northern of KwaZulu-Natal, won the GladAfrica Championship and subsequently gained entry to the DStv Premiership.

While this is great news for the region, there are issues that the team plays their home games in Durban, which is a two-hour drive from Richards Bay.

For the past two years the team has been playing their home matches at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi because uMhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay doesn’t meet Premier Soccer League standards.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t use uMhlathuze Sports Complex because there was an issue of compliance,” Biyela said.

“But I know the (uMhlathuze) municipality is busy working on the issues. I can assure you next season we will be playing our games there.”

The venue has hosted top tier football before as Thanda Royal Zulu hosted Orlando Pirates in a Nedbank Cup game a few years back.

However, poor maintenance of the facility has seen it not meeting standards for hosting a second tier match.