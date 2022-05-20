×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Richards Bay FC boss says the club will return to uMhlathuze next season

20 May 2022 - 10:15 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Richards Bay celebrate after the GladAfrica Championship match against Cape Town Spurs at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 15 2022 in Durban. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Richards Bay celebrate after the GladAfrica Championship match against Cape Town Spurs at King Zwelithini Stadium on May 15 2022 in Durban. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
Image: Darren Stewart

Owner of the recently promoted Richards Bay club, Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela, says plans to bring top flight football to northern KwaZulu-Natal are afoot, and the team  is keeping coach Pitso Dladla.

The Natal Rich Boyz, who are based in Richards Bay in northern of KwaZulu-Natal, won the GladAfrica Championship and subsequently gained entry to the DStv Premiership.

While this is great news for the region, there are issues that the team plays their home games in Durban, which is a two-hour drive from Richards Bay.

For the past two years the team has been playing their home matches at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi because uMhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay doesn’t meet Premier Soccer League standards.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t use uMhlathuze Sports Complex because there was an issue of compliance,” Biyela said.

“But I know the (uMhlathuze) municipality is busy working on the issues. I can assure you next season we will be playing our games there.”

The venue has hosted top tier football before as Thanda Royal Zulu hosted Orlando Pirates in a Nedbank Cup game a few years back.

However, poor maintenance of the facility has seen it not meeting standards for  hosting a second tier match.

Richards Bay are NFD champions, five KZN teams will compete in top-flight

Richards Bay FC ensured their promotion to the DStv Premiership from the GladAfrica Championship on Sunday even though they were held to a 0-0 draw ...
Sport
4 days ago

Biyela said he is not planning to sack coach Dladla, who led the team to the big time, despite media reports stating otherwise.

It has become norm in SA football that when a team is promoted, the owners quietly start looking for another coach to lead the team in the top-tier.

“The coach knows t he is going to be part of the team next season. He knows that very well,” Biyela said.

“The people who are doing that are agents who are pushing for their coaches to get a job here. We are aware of how football is run. Tere are agents who are using the media to push that narrative.

“The official statement is that the coach will be here next season,” he said.

“There are even those who are saying the team is on sale. Everyone is saying what they want to say.”

MORE:

Andile Jali and Sundowns dominate PSL awards nomination list

Mamelodi Sundowns and their midfield maestro Andile Jali dominate the nominees list for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) end-of-season awards.
Sport
22 hours ago

Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane will launch a schools soccer programme this year as part of his plan to give back to the sport in SA, his management ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zwane and Sheppard to meet Chiefs bosses on coaching position next week

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane has confirmed a meeting between the technical team and the club’s management will be held next week to ...
Sport
1 day ago

MaMkhize: Royal AM on a mission to challenge football’s established order

Royal AM boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has vowed the club will not add its name to the list of one season wonders.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing revealed as club embarks on rebuilding Soccer
  2. Mosimane’s big announcement: Ahly coach to launch schools project in SA Soccer
  3. PSL slaps Kaizer Chiefs with another fine Soccer
  4. EFF pledges support for Ria Ledwaba in Safa presidency battle Soccer
  5. Boks legend Beast Mtawarira to launch wine label in big business move Rugby

Latest Videos

‘Cancel this thing’: Ramaphosa chuckles over monumental flag debacle as ...
Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...