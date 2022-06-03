Bafana medical team gives injury update before departure for Morocco

Bafana Bafana have no injury concerns as they build-up to the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat next week.

Bafana begin their qualification campaign for the Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast next year against The Atlas Lions and also have Liberia in Group K after neighbours Zimbabwe were banned by Fifa.

Giving a fitness update since they converged in camp over the past few days, sports scientist Kopano Molesi said they were working hard to ensure the players were fully fit.

Players such as Ronwen Williams, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau, Grant Kekana and Lyle Lakay have not taken part in full training not because of injuries, but to manage their loading.