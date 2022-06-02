Safa working on friendly against Iran in Doha for Bafana Bafana

The SA Football Association (Safa) are working around the clock to secure an international friendly match for Bafana Bafana against Iran in Doha.

This is to fill the gap left in Bafana's now three-team Group K after Zimbabwe were banned from taking part in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers due to their suspension by Fifa regarding political interference.

SA meet Morocco in their opening Afcon qualifier in Rabat next Thursday. Coach Hugo Broos revealed Bafana may stay over in Doha on their way back to SA to take on Iran on June 13.

“There is a big chance that on the 13th we can play Iran in Doha, because we are travelling to Morocco via Doha,” Broos said.