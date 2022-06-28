Ethan Brooks to lead Bafana Bafana as squad assembles for Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana assembled for camp in Johannesburg on Monday ahead of the 2022 Cosafa Cup in Durban.

The SA team taking part will officially be Bafana, but comprise SA U-23 players. The Cosafa Cup takes place from July 5 to 17 at King Zwelithini, Princess Magogo and the Moses Mabhida stadiums.

The South Africans will be coached by Bafana assistant Helman Mkhalele and it is still not clear why David Notoane, who coached the U-23s at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, did not get the nod. The 32-player preliminary squad will be cut down before the team departs for Durban on July 10.

As has been the norm, SA will start the competitions in the quarterfinals where they will face Mozambique on July 13.

Among the more qualified players expected to lead the team are midfield workhorse Ethan Brooks, who has just moved from TS Galaxy to AmaZulu; highly-rated Stellenbosch FC centreback Athenkosi Mcaba and Golden Arrows left-back Sbonelo Cele.