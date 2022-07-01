×

Soccer

Man City sign keeper Ortega on free transfer from Arminia

01 July 2022 - 13:28 By Reuters
Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega has signed for EPL giants Manchester City.
Image: KAI PFAFFENBACH

Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from German side Arminia Bielefeld in a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old German, who was out of contract at Arminia, played 33 of 34 of their league games in the 2021-2022 season, but was unable to help them avoid relegation.

"This is a fantastic move for me," Ortega said.

"Manchester City are an amazing team — a squad with world-class quality in every area."

Ortega will be second choice to Ederson, with back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who made a costly error in City's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool in April, linked with a move away from the club.

