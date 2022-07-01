Man City sign keeper Ortega on free transfer from Arminia
01 July 2022 - 13:28
Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Stefan Ortega from German side Arminia Bielefeld in a three-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
The 29-year-old German, who was out of contract at Arminia, played 33 of 34 of their league games in the 2021-2022 season, but was unable to help them avoid relegation.
"This is a fantastic move for me," Ortega said.
"Manchester City are an amazing team — a squad with world-class quality in every area."
Ortega will be second choice to Ederson, with back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who made a costly error in City's FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool in April, linked with a move away from the club.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.