Banyana get third Wafcon win against Botswana, face Tunisia in quarters

Banyana Banyana edged a determined and well-organised Botswana 1-0 in Rabat. Morocco on Sunday night to maintain a perfect win record at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and top Group C.

Substitute Nthabiseng Majiya’s 80th-minute strike separated the teams at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.

The win may have taken a heavy toll as two crucial SA attackers, Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana, left the pitch injured.

At Stade Prince Moulay El Hassan 11-time champions Nigeria, who SA beat 2-1 in the Group C opener, stormed back into the competition with a 4-0 win against Burundi to see the Super Falcons through to the quarterfinals in second place on six points.

Banyana ended on nine points, topping the group thanks to triumphs over Nigeria, Burundi (3-1) and Botswana. SA meet Tunisia, third-placed finishers in Group B, in their quarterfinal in Rabat on Thursday.

Botswana were the second third-placed qualifier and meet hosts Morocco in their quarter in Rabat on Wednesday, when Zambia meet Senegal in Casablanca. Nigeria face Cameroon in a big West African derby in Casablanca on Thursday.