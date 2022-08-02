×

Soccer

‘I wouldn't pull that off’: Chelsea star Mason Mount reacts to SA diski

'It’s basically dancing with the ball ... it’s exciting,' Mount exclaimed

02 August 2022 - 14:02 By Lebogang Mokeona
Mason Mount of Chelsea.
Mason Mount of Chelsea.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Gallo Images

While SA professional football has been criticised for not being competitive enough, Chelsea star winger Mason Mount was drooling over some of the local moves.

In a clip shared by Supersport on Twitter, the footballer is seen admiring local football matches. “It’s basically dancing with the ball ... it’s exciting,” Mount exclaimed.

In the clip Mount singles out a move by ex-Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge against Polokwane City in a Premier Soccer League match, “How has he not touched it ... how do you practise that”.

This contrasts with what has previously been said about SA soccer, most notably by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who said SA lacks the quality to compete with talent around the globe. 

Here are some notable replies from Twitter:

