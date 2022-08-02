In the clip Mount singles out a move by ex-Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge against Polokwane City in a Premier Soccer League match, “How has he not touched it ... how do you practise that”.
This contrasts with what has previously been said about SA soccer, most notably by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who said SA lacks the quality to compete with talent around the globe.
Here are some notable replies from Twitter:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘I wouldn't pull that off’: Chelsea star Mason Mount reacts to SA diski
'It’s basically dancing with the ball ... it’s exciting,' Mount exclaimed
Image: Shaun Botterill/Gallo Images
While SA professional football has been criticised for not being competitive enough, Chelsea star winger Mason Mount was drooling over some of the local moves.
In a clip shared by Supersport on Twitter, the footballer is seen admiring local football matches. “It’s basically dancing with the ball ... it’s exciting,” Mount exclaimed.
In the clip Mount singles out a move by ex-Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Qalinge against Polokwane City in a Premier Soccer League match, “How has he not touched it ... how do you practise that”.
This contrasts with what has previously been said about SA soccer, most notably by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who said SA lacks the quality to compete with talent around the globe.
Here are some notable replies from Twitter:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
‘We wish him well because it will open doors for us’: Mosimane on McCarthy’s Man United appointment
Kaizer Motaung full of hope after the nightmare of six barren years
Ncikazi will play crucial role in 2022-23 season: Pirates' new coach Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos