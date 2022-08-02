×

Soccer

‘We wish him well because it will open doors for us’: Mosimane on McCarthy’s Man United appointment

02 August 2022 - 11:17
Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is happy for Benni McCarthy.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Benni McCarthy's Manchester United appointment continues to be SA's proudest moment this week, with former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane saying it will open doors for everyone. 

McCarthy has been appointed as one of three first team coaches under manager Erik ten Hag for the England team.

“Benni in the 18 area. Breaking boundaries for all of us in SA. We wish him well because it will open doors for us. Galagasha,” said a beaming Mosimane.

McCarthy is Bafana’s all-time top scorer and the only South African to win the Uefa Champions League with Porto under Jose Mourinho in 2004.

He has been head coach and won trophies with two Premier Soccer League teams, Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

“Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added to his back room team with the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first team coach.

“The former SA striker was a boyhood Reds fan and scored twice against us for Porto in the 2003/04 Champions League knockout stages.

“The coaching team is now in place ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, with Brighton & Hove Albion visiting Old Trafford on August 7 in our Premier League opener,” Manchester United said of McCarthy's appointment.

Ten Hag said he needed a different voice and McCarthy’s experience as a manager fitted his requirements.

“There was one place in our coaching staff wanted to fill,” he told MUTV

“Someone with a different voice and Benni is that one. He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well.”

He elaborated on McCarthy's specific role, with the team preparing for life at home and abroad in 2022/23.

“He will focus on the positioning and attacking,” said Ten Hag.

“I'm not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic.”

