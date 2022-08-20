For the red card, Bay launched a frightening counter attack that ended with Barns face to face with last man Mart who pulled him down on the edge of the box.
Chiefs did not look too bothered by their numerical disadvantage as they immediately attacked Bay with Solomons denied by Tshepo Mabua.
Bay nearly opened the scoring shortly before the break after Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson was nearly disposed of by Mathebula as he tried to play from the back.
Under pressure from Mathebula, Peterson fumbled the ball on the path of Katleho Makateng but the Lesotho international failed to find the target.
Chiefs opened the scoring from the penalty spot through Solomons after Sibonginhlanhla Mthethwa stamped on the foot of Kgaogelo Sekgota inside the box and his penalty proved to be the winner.
Kaizer Chiefs (0) 1
Richards Bay (0) 0
Scorer: Chiefs — Dillan Solomons (62 mins, pen)
Chiefs return to winning ways with hard-fought victory over Richards Bay
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
It was far from a polished performance but coach Arthur Zwane will welcome the fact that Kaizer Chiefs claimed all three points at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium with a man down for more than 60 minutes.
After the 4-0 thumping by a superior Mamelodi Sundowns last week, Amakhosi desperately needed this 1-0 win over Richards Bay that was secured through a second half penalty by Dillan Solomons.
Yusuf Maart went for an early shower after 30 minutes for bringing down Sanele Barns on the edge of the box as the last man but they held on to register this important win and ease pressure on Zwane.
Zwane made three changes to the team that was thrashed by Sundowns last weekend with goalkeeper Brandon Peterson replacing Bruce Bvuma.
In defence, Zwane started with Njabulo Ngcobo for Lucky Ngezana while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo replaced Cole Alexander in the heart of the midfield.
Bay went with the tried and tested Salim Magoolaa, Siyanda Msani, Abel Mabaso, Nkanyiso Zungu, Tshepo Mabua, Mpho Mathebula but they could not inspire their team to a second win on the trot.
With this win, Chiefs have moved to eighth spot on the log while rookies Bay remain in fourth place with their first loss of the campaign but as DStv Premiership’s early season surprise packages.
The first chance came Chiefs's way but attacker Khama Billiat was thwarted by alert Bay goalkeeper Magoolaa who moved out of his line to clear the danger.
Bay reacted quickly with a counter attack of their own that resulted with Msani forcing a diving tackling save from Solomons who was covering in defence.
In the 21st minute, Chiefs could have taken the lead but unmarked Zitha Kwinika lacked composure inside the penalty box as he blasted the ball over the crossbar.
Unmarked Kwinika had enough time to compose himself and pick a spot in the box after Bay failed to deal with a corner kick but he lacked the finishing touch.
The most notable moment of the first half arrived on the half-hour mark when Maart was sent for an early shower for a professional foul on Barns.
