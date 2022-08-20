This will be a Chiefs home game despite it taking place in Bay’s backyard, Durban.
The Natal Rich Boyz are yet to lose a match in the top tier with two wins and a draw to their name.
On the other hand, Amakhosi have suffered two defeats already and have registered a single victory.
“Richards Bay is doing well. We don’t have to go into this game undermining them because they are a good team and are doing well for themselves,” Dolly said.
“For us, we need to focus on ourselves and try to win the game.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Chiefs skipper Keagan Dolly says young players can learn from Bernard Parker
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs captain Keagan Dolly says former teammate Bernard Parker is a big inspiration and a lot of young players can learn a thing or two from the veteran former Bafana Bafana striker.
Parker, who parted ways with Chiefs at the end of last season after serving the club for 11 years, recently signed a two-year deal with ambitious Tim Sukazi’s TS Galaxy.
Dolly found that remarkable considering the fact that Parker is 36 years old, saying it can be tough for someone of his age to find a new club.
I can still go strong: ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Parker after joining Galaxy at 36
“I haven’t seen Bernard since he left, but it’s a part of football. He is on his own journey and we are on our own journey here,” Dolly said.
“He served the club very well and I think at his age, to sign another two-year deal is remarkable and for some of us as youngsters to just try and follow in his footsteps and try to prolong our careers. It shows the professionalism that he has been showing.
“But for us now we need to focus on ourselves here at training and not worry about what's happening outside the village. We just have to keep on working hard and try to improve.”
Chiefs’ next focus is to try to return to winning ways when they face high-flying DStv Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (8pm).
Six young stars who look set to take the PSL by storm this season
This will be a Chiefs home game despite it taking place in Bay’s backyard, Durban.
The Natal Rich Boyz are yet to lose a match in the top tier with two wins and a draw to their name.
On the other hand, Amakhosi have suffered two defeats already and have registered a single victory.
“Richards Bay is doing well. We don’t have to go into this game undermining them because they are a good team and are doing well for themselves,” Dolly said.
“For us, we need to focus on ourselves and try to win the game.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Nasir tipped to be a 'ceiling raiser' at Sundowns
PODCAST | ‘You don’t want big players like FNB far from the game’: Sukazi
Listen up! Here's what Pitso Mosimane thinks SA clubs should do to win Caf trophies
SAZI HADEBE | An African Super League is great as long as it’s not just for an elite few
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos