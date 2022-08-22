England likely to retain struggling Crawley for second Test against SA

Despite the deflating loss at Lord's, England's first under McCullum, the coach said “selection loyalty” was crucial for him.

“Not only does it build loyalty from guys in the side, it also builds loyalty from guys on the outside, because they know when their opportunity does come they will be afforded the same loyalty.”

Crawley smashed a career-best 267 against Pakistan at Southampton in 2020 but has yet to cross 50 since his century against West Indies in March this year. McCullum put Crawley's match-winning ability over consistency to justify his faith in the batsman.

“We have some players that have been put in those positions because they have certain skill sets,” said the former New Zealand captain.

“I look at a guy like Zak and his skill set is not to be a consistent cricketer. He's not that type of player. He's put in that situation because he has a game which, when he gets going, he can win matches for England.”

The second Test in Manchester begins on Thursday.