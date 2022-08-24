Chilean import Allende scores on debut as Sundowns see off Stellies

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 DStv Premiership win over Stellenbosch where Chilean import Marcelo Allende found the back of the net on his debut at Loftus on Wednesday night.

An important home win for the Brazilians was secured through first-half goals by attackers Neo Maema (second minute) and Peter Shalulile (41s), who scored his fourth of the season, and Allende (77th) in the closing stages.

Shalulile, who finished last season as the leading goal scorer in the league with 23 strikes, has started this campaign with promise in front of goal as he continues to chase the long-standing record of 25 goals was set by Collins Mbesuma.