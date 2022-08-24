Mako strike sends Pirates top of the league as Xoki, Sibisi in horror clash
Paseka Mako's first-half goal sent Orlando Pirates to the summit of the DStv Premiership in the early stages of the season as the Buccaneers defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.
The match produced a freak moment as Pirates' new centreback signings Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki had to be stretched off the pitch after a terrifying midair collision.
Diminutive Mako, who suffered a terrible injury of his own late last season when he collided with the hulky Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori in a match against Baroka FC, scored in the third minute after kickoff.
Pirates’ big challenge in their five opening matches of the season has been finding the back of the net. The Sea Robbers had created plenty of chances for their main attackers such as Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Perprah, but failed to bury them.
Eva Nga began the season on a high note scoring on debut against Swallows FC, but struggled in the next four matches and has been much maligned by his team's supporters in the stands.
Paseka Mako is back!— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 24, 2022
The Orlando Pirates defender marks his return to the playing eleven from a lengthy injury with a goal 🎯
📺 Stream the #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/gklY88yhLa
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro opted to bench both attackers and brought in Zakhele Lepasa to join Kabelo Dlamini and Vincent Pule upfront.
The match was also key for young Gallants coach Romain Folz, 32, as he looked to register his first win since his arrival in SA.
The French-Moroccan saw his side’s past four matches end in draws.
Pirates missed Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabiso Monyane after they picked up knocks in the goalless draw against SuperSport United on Sunday. Both had been influential for the Buccaneers since the start of the campaign.
Pirates’ technical team will keep their fingers crossed that they don’t lose more players after Sibisi and Xoki looked seriously injured after their horrible collision after 70 minutes of play.
The two were replaced by Olisa Ndah and Deon Hotto. The incident forced the referee to add 10 minutes to the match.
Mako scored when he collected a rebound ball that came off the woodwork from a Lepasa shot.
While Pirates didn’t create too many clear-cut chances in the first half their attacks were easy on the eye.
After being dominated for almost 30 minutes, Gallants subdued Pirates’ pressure but they didn’t threaten the hosts much as Bucs successfully dealt with the visitors’ attacks.
Lepasa could have doubled the lead for Pirates on the stroke of half time when he was through one-on-one with Gallants’ veteran keeper Washington Arubi, but narrowly missed the target.
Lepasa had another chance early in the second half outside the box unmarked, but ballooned his attempted finish.
Pirates continued to create the better chances but couldn't increase their lead.
Bucs have 11 points from six outings and are one point ahead of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played one less game.
Pirates shift focus to their MTN8 quarterfinal against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).