Mako strike sends Pirates top of the league as Xoki, Sibisi in horror clash

Paseka Mako's first-half goal sent Orlando Pirates to the summit of the DStv Premiership in the early stages of the season as the Buccaneers defeated Marumo Gallants 1-0 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.

The match produced a freak moment as Pirates' new centreback signings Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki had to be stretched off the pitch after a terrifying midair collision.

Diminutive Mako, who suffered a terrible injury of his own late last season when he collided with the hulky Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori in a match against Baroka FC, scored in the third minute after kickoff.

Pirates’ big challenge in their five opening matches of the season has been finding the back of the net. The Sea Robbers had created plenty of chances for their main attackers such as Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Perprah, but failed to bury them.

Eva Nga began the season on a high note scoring on debut against Swallows FC, but struggled in the next four matches and has been much maligned by his team's supporters in the stands.