Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stressed he has no point to prove to those still questioning his coaching acumen.
The appointment of Riveiro before the start of the 2022-23 season was greeted with scepticism by many given his inexperience and the fact he has not won trophies. But the Spaniard is well respected in his previous country of employment‚ Finland.
Hardly anything was known in SA about 46-year-old Riveiro, who linked up with the Bucs after just three years’ head-coaching experience at FC Inter Turku in Finland.
Riveiro left Turku saying he was seeking a new challenge after steering the unfashionable club to second‚ second and third place from 2019 to 2021.
After overseeing Pirates' 2-1 MTN8 quarterfinal win against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday, Riveiro was asked whether he’s happy that he’s proving his doubters wrong.
“Doubts about me? There’s nothing I can do about that,” said the coach, who hardly shows his emotions both on and off the pitch.
‘I’ve got nothing to prove’: Pirates coach Riveiro after win over Royal
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
“The only thing I can do is to have a work ethic every morning. I’m a professional football coach and I don’t even know what to say [about doubts].
“I’m not here to show anything, I’m just here to help Orlando Pirates to get better and better every week, every game — and that’s the only thing that’s in my mind.”
Goals in either half by Vincent Pule and man-of-the-match Thabiso Nonyane saw Bucs beat the Durban team for a second time within a week. They also grabbed maximum points in a DStv Premiership tie against Royal in Durban last week.
Pirates, who also top the Premiership after winning three, drawing two and losing one match, will return to KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday to meet Maritzburg United in the league at Harry Gwala Stadium.
