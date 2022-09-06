He had previously said McCarthy's appointment would open doors for other SA talent.
“Benni in the 18 area. Breaking boundaries for all of us in SA. We wish him well because it will open doors for us. Galagasha.”
McCarthy has been a big hit with United's players, with Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes recently gushing over the impact the SA coach has had on the team.
“He is really funny, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground.
He was a quality player and is a quality manager. We do many drills, from finishing, headers, many stuff that he was really doing when he was playing. It can help us score some goals,” Fernandes told SuperSport.
The Daily Mail UK, reported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice after being asked by Fernandes.
The drills have proved so popular that superstar Ronaldo and others have quickly joined in.
Fans also shared videos and images of McCarthy with the players at full time.
Look at the love!
WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has joined the chorus of love for SA coach Benni McCarthy's work at Manchester United.
The former Bafana Bafana striker was last month appointed as a first team coach at Man United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
His side certainly proved to be an attacking threat as they blew aside league leaders Arsenal over the weekend. At the end of the game, McCarthy was spotted embracing several players.
A snap of him with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was shared online, going viral. Weighing in on the snap, Mosimane said the pair's relationship was good for the game back home.
“Ahhh! Is this not beautiful for SA football?” he asked.
