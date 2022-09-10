“We have not been that consistent in terms of results, so I think we want to get back on track and win as many games as we can,” Mbule said.
Sundowns aim to build winning momentum against Arrows
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns are back to winning ways and at the summit of the DStv Premiership table, and midfielder Sipho Mbule says their focus now shifts to finding consistency in their performances.
Premiership defending champions Sundowns climbed to the top of the log table with their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Before that victory, Sundowns had suffered a 2-1 defeat to cross-town rivals SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby, which was their second loss in the early stages of the season where they have played seven matches.
Mbule and company were happy to bounce back and to move to the top, and they hope they can build from that and be consistent.
In their seven league matches, Sundowns have not been able to register back-to-back victories this season.
“We have not been that consistent in terms of results, so I think we want to get back on track and win as many games as we can,” Mbule said.
Sundowns will face Golden Arrows in a Premiership at Tuks Stadium on Saturday (8pm).
Mbule said they expect the Durban-based Abafana Bes’thende to employ the same strategy that Chippa used in their 1-0 defeat to Sundowns where the Chilli Boys sat back for almost the whole duration of the match.
“I expect them to approach the game the same way that Chippa did. I think they are going to sit back and they are going to rely on counterattacks, just like the other teams we have played against,” he said.
“The coaches have told us to keep pushing until the final whistle. That has worked for us as we scored late against Chippa and against SuperSport when we lost 2-1. That shows that we can score even in the last three minutes of the game.”
Sundowns will be without Aubrey Modiba for the match against Arrows after he was shown a red card for time wasting against Chippa.
