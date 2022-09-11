England poised to wrap up series victory against the Proteas

England took nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss leaving them on the verge of a momentous series victory against SA in the final Test at the Oval on Sunday.

In pursuit of the modest 130-run target, Zak Crawley, who chalked up a sixth career half-century off just 37 deliveries, to end the day on 57 runs off 44 balls and Alex Lees (32 off 61), took England to the brink of victory. The home side, on 97 for 0, needed 33 runs to win when bad light brought an end to day four.

The Test lost two days — to rain on Thursday and Friday was called off after the death of Queen Elizabeth II — and is not effectively a three-day match.

Earlier, the English spent just 13 minutes in the middle on the third morning before they were dismissed for 158. Marco Jansen recorded a maiden career five-wicket haul and Kagiso Rabada finished with 4-81 as the English acquired a lead of 40 runs.