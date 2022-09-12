×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘Sundowns are the only ones trying to have a football match’: Mokwena

12 September 2022 - 07:50
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium, in Pretoria on the 02 September 2022.
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium, in Pretoria on the 02 September 2022.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has expressed frustration at teams that resort to negative football against the Brazilians.

Expressing a sentiment likely to set tongues wagging in football circles, Mokwana said in most of their games Sundowns are the ones setting the tempo.

“The biggest challenge we have now in our games is that we are responsible for the intensity of the game,” he said after the 2-1 win over Golden Arrows at Tuks Stadium on Saturday that moved them to the top of the DStv Premiership standings.

“And those games are very difficult when only one of the two teams is responsible for the tempo. In the last three or even four teams, they came to disrupt and then it becomes a bit difficult to have a football match.

“Because of that it looks like Sundowns are not playing well but the reality is Sundowns are the only ones trying to have a football match.

“With things like stoppages, time-wasting, fouls, throw-ins, goal-kicks and taking too long to restart, you have breaks to the momentum of the games. And then it is not as flowing on the eye as it should be.

“If you are a team that sits on the block, you overload the one side and you are already waiting for the switch because across the line you have five or even maybe six. So, horizontally you have covered the width of the pitch, even the opposite side fullback is anticipating that diagonal ball.

“If you look at a lot of the transitions, [in Sundowns' games] against SuperSport and even against TS Galaxy we conceded goals from those types of balls. Whether it was a cross into the box or diagonal ball that goes into the air and it’s put into competition.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sundowns beat Arrows to return to the top of the Premiership log

Maybe the pieces are beginning to fall into place. After a tentative start which had this expensively assembled squad called into question, Mamelodi ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns aim to build winning momentum against Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns are back to winning ways and at the summit of the DStv Premiership table, and midfielder Sipho Mbule says their focus now shifts to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stadium rents forcing clubs to hike prices

High costs of renting stadiums has forced Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to increase match ticket prices, especially when they play against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mngqithi expects most PSL teams to 'park the bus' against Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Maqoba Mngqithi expects more PSL teams to "park the bus" when they play against them, but says they have a plan to break ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  2. MARC STRYDOM | When pigs fly Mammila will become Bafana coach Sport
  3. Roger de Sa flies out to Tehran to coach in the Fifa World Cup Soccer
  4. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Moodie’s inspiring story a true game changer Sport

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'