‘Sundowns are the only ones trying to have a football match’: Mokwena
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has expressed frustration at teams that resort to negative football against the Brazilians.
Expressing a sentiment likely to set tongues wagging in football circles, Mokwana said in most of their games Sundowns are the ones setting the tempo.
“The biggest challenge we have now in our games is that we are responsible for the intensity of the game,” he said after the 2-1 win over Golden Arrows at Tuks Stadium on Saturday that moved them to the top of the DStv Premiership standings.
“And those games are very difficult when only one of the two teams is responsible for the tempo. In the last three or even four teams, they came to disrupt and then it becomes a bit difficult to have a football match.
