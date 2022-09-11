Soccer
Stadium rents forcing clubs to hike prices
This is usually done when they play big clubs like Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs
11 September 2022 - 00:01 By Sithembiso Dindi and Sazi Hadebe
The high cost of renting stadiums has forced Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to increase match ticket prices, especially when the bigger clubs play...
Soccer
Stadium rents forcing clubs to hike prices
This is usually done when they play big clubs like Sundowns, Pirates and Chiefs
The high cost of renting stadiums has forced Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to increase match ticket prices, especially when the bigger clubs play...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos