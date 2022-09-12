×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Neuville wins in Greece as Hyundai sweeps podium

12 September 2022 - 07:45 By Reuters
Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe celebrating their victory in the final podium in Lamia during Day Four of the FIA World Rally Championship Greece on September 11 2022 in Athens.
Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe celebrating their victory in the final podium in Lamia during Day Four of the FIA World Rally Championship Greece on September 11 2022 in Athens.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally in Greece on Sunday in a first one-two-three finish for South Korean manufacturer Hyundai.

Neuville had led since Saturday after early pace-setter and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb retired due to an alternator failure.

Estonian Ott Tanak was second with Spaniard Dani Sordo completing the podium.

Tanak is 53 points behind Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, who hit a tree on Saturday and finished outside the top 10 but took four points from the final Power stage.

The Finn can clinch the title at the next round in New Zealand if he scores eight points more than Tanak.

Verstappen wins Italian GP behind safety car

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dashed Ferrari's home hopes and won the Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car on Sunday to move potentially a race away ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Porsche F1 plans on ice after breakdown in Red Bull talks

Porsche said it’s still mulling an entry into the Formula 1 racing series after ending months of talks with Red Bull GmbH as a potential partner.
Motoring
2 days ago

Daniel Ricciardo too talented to be a reserve, says Lewis Hamilton

Daniel Ricciardo should be racing in Formula One next season rather than taking a reserve role, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. COMPACT SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Ford EcoSport vs Hyundai Creta Reviews
  2. Customer input results in Chery launching refreshed Tiggo 4 Pro range New Models
  3. It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday news
  4. Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole for home Italian GP Motorsport
  5. These were SA’s best selling cars in August news

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'