×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana missed training because ‘Safa did not book stadium’: SMSA

20 September 2022 - 14:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI and and SAZI HADEBE
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with players Siyanda Xulu, left, and Luke le Roux, right, during a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium on September 19 2022.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos with players Siyanda Xulu, left, and Luke le Roux, right, during a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium on September 19 2022.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana's camp for their friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana got off to a poor start when they could not train at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday, with Stadium Management SA (SMSA) saying it was because the SA Football Association (Safa) did not book the venue.

Bafana meet Sierra Leone on Saturday and Botswana on Tuesday, both at FNB Stadium.

Coach Hugo Broos was left frustrated when the national team could not train at Dobsonville Stadium.

“I didn’t know we couldn’t train on the pitch today. If you ask me where are we going to train, I can’t answer you because we didn't do it [Bafana did not get the arrangements wrong]," Broos said as SA held a press conference at Dobsonville Stadium on Monday.

Apparently Safa officials were supposed to book the ground with SMSA. TimesLIVE was told Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka was ultimately responsible and slipped up by not carrying out that duty.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hits out at ‘unfair criticism’

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has hit out at the perceived criticism he has received for three defeats in succession.
Sport
20 hours ago

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe denied it was Safa's slip-up and claimed the national team did hold a training session.

“No, Bafana trained yesterday [Monday],” Motlanthe said.

However, two Safa officials who did not want to be named told TimesLIVE Bafana didn’t train on Monday. While one source put the blame on Safa, the other shifted the blame to SMSA, saying the stadium wasn’t ready for a training session.

SMSA managing director Bertie Grobbelaar confirmed the stadium was not ready, but said that was because Safa had not booked a training session at the ground for Monday.

New Safa technical director Steenbok wants to fix Broos’ relationship with PSL coaches

Newly appointed SA Football Association technical director Walter Steenbok is determined to improve the poor relationship between Bafana Bafana coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Bafana booked Dobsonville on September 8 for the following training sessions: on September 20 [Tuesday] at 10 am and 4pm, September 21 [Wednesday] at 3pm and September 22 [Thursday] at 10am and 4pm,” Grobbelaar said.

“There was no training session booked for yesterday [Monday].”

“I see there is a [media] report that there was something wrong with the pitch. There was nothing wrong with the pitch. The stadium wasn’t booked.”

Grobbelaar said Safa only booked to hold the press conference at Dobsonville two hours before Monday's media briefing started.

“Safa requested a press conference for 3pm very late yesterday, which I approved. The request for the press conference came at 1pm. But the pitch wasn’t marked because the training session was today [Tuesday],” Grobbelaar said.

“You need to book well in advance, although we will do anything in our power to assist Safa because we are partners with them. Bafana are our national team and we will go out of our way, but we’ve got four stadiums to manage.

“There are other events at stadiums we need to coordinate. There are plans with our pitch guys.”

Attempts to get reach Tseka for comment were unsuccessful.

MORE:

Pitso hails Tanzanian football after 'Week Ya Mwananchi' experience

"That experience remained in my system until today. Hail Tanzanian football”
Sport
1 hour ago

‘I’ll speak to the owners’: Hlompho Kekana leaves door open for Sundowns return

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has left the door for a sensational return to Chloorkop wide open but says the decision belongs to ...
Sport
1 day ago

PODCAST | There was a time I thought I might not play again: Pirates’ Lepasa

Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa says he reached a point in the past few years where he wondered if he would continue playing football.
Sport
6 hours ago

‘Terrence is special’: What Mashego’s arrival means for Lakay at Sundowns

Terrence Mashego is a “special player” and when he became available on the transfer market it was hard for Mamelodi Sundowns to turn down the chance ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Elton Jantjies' wife Iva says he denies everything but she has her doubts Rugby
  2. Boks send Jantjies packing Rugby
  3. Former Kaizer Chiefs official wants to set record straight on why he left Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Safa doctor Ngwenya relives potentially saving Sadio Mané’s career Soccer
  5. Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked