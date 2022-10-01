Arsenal stay top with derby win as Tottenham self-destruct

Arsenal meted out their usual punishment to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium with goals by Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka sealing a 3-1 win to keep them top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Harry Kane's leveller for Tottenham saw him set yet more scoring records, but his side self-destructed after halftime as their 12-year wait for a league win in the derby continued.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have now won seven of their opening eight games and lead the standings by four points with second-placed Manchester City facing Manchester United on Sunday.

An absorbing derby with top-spot up for grabs was evenly poised after Partey's sublime 20th minute opener was cancelled out by Kane's penalty just past the half-hour mark -- making him the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League.

But Arsenal were gifted back the lead in the 49th minute when a dreadful mix-up between Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and defender Cristian Romero allowed Jesus the easiest of tap-ins.

Royal was then red-carded for the visitors in the 62nd minute for a needless kick out at Gabriel Martinelli deep in Arsenal's half, and five minutes later Xhaka swept in Arsenal's third to leave Tottenham reeling.

There was a celebratory mood around the stadium after that as Arsenal moved to 21 points.

Previously unbeaten Tottenham could have gone top with a win but have now managed only one victory in their last 30 league visits to Arsenal.