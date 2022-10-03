Mngqithi explains Jali substitution in Sundowns’ ‘intense game’ against Pirates

Wanting to use more speed in attacking areas was the reason Mamelodi Sundowns' coaches decided to pull off captain Andile Jali in the second half of their 0-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi explained the substitution after the Brazilians played to an exciting stalemate against Jali’s former club Pirates.

“We just wanted to inject a bit of intensity to improve the intensity of the game,” Mngqithi said of Jali coming off for Bongani Zungu in the second half.

“If you check our stats of the second half there was a big improvement when it came to our incision in terms of our passing game and number of vertical passes.

“But Jali played very well and had very good moments in our build-up. It [the substitution] was solely because we wanted to improve our intensity of the team, which is why we also brought in players like Marcelo Allende and Gaston Sirino.

“We also wanted to play Thapelo Morena into the striking position but unfortunately Khuliso Mudau got injured. We wanted to induce a bit of speed in our game which I feel was working very well for us in the second half.”