Mngqithi explains Jali substitution in Sundowns’ ‘intense game’ against Pirates
Wanting to use more speed in attacking areas was the reason Mamelodi Sundowns' coaches decided to pull off captain Andile Jali in the second half of their 0-0 MTN8 semifinal first leg draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi explained the substitution after the Brazilians played to an exciting stalemate against Jali’s former club Pirates.
“We just wanted to inject a bit of intensity to improve the intensity of the game,” Mngqithi said of Jali coming off for Bongani Zungu in the second half.
“If you check our stats of the second half there was a big improvement when it came to our incision in terms of our passing game and number of vertical passes.
“But Jali played very well and had very good moments in our build-up. It [the substitution] was solely because we wanted to improve our intensity of the team, which is why we also brought in players like Marcelo Allende and Gaston Sirino.
“We also wanted to play Thapelo Morena into the striking position but unfortunately Khuliso Mudau got injured. We wanted to induce a bit of speed in our game which I feel was working very well for us in the second half.”
MTN8 Cup | Orlando Pirates vs. Mamelodi Sundowns | Highlights
Mngqithi was disappointed that his side did not manage a single shot on target in a match he feels they dominated and where stats showed Downs had more ball possession.
“It’s very rare [not to have a shot on target] and that’s why I’m saying this was a game of small margins,” he said.
“If you look at the first chance where Ronwen Williams picked out the run of Peter Shalulile, leaving that ball to go through and go straight and face the goalkeeper, it’s a clear chance to take and score.
“And the same thing happened with Mudau with two moments, with no-one next to him but he balloons both crosses over the bar.
“Peter had two chances in the second half. I think both moments needed a bit of composure, just to receive the ball and put your body in front of the defender and be able to finish the attack.”
Sundowns usually win tight games on set pieces but Mngqithi was again not happy with how his team executed the few they had on Saturday.
“To be honest I think our performance on set pieces was very poor,” he said.
“They are things we know about Pirates' defence, especially on lateral free-kicks between the last line and the goalkeeper. There’s always something you can benefit from there but we didn’t capitalise on that. We had too many moments where I think we wasted our set pieces.”
Sundowns will play two Caf Champions League first round matches against La Passe of Seychelles (October 9 and October 14) and one league match against Marumo Gallants on October 19 before they host Pirates in the second leg of the MTN8 at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 22.