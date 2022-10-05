Speaking to SuperSport TV before Royal AM’s loss, Mkhize explained the situation with coach Zondo.
MaMkhize says Royal AM have not fired coach Khabo Zondo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize says Khabo Zondo has not been sacked.
There were media reports circulating on Monday that former Tembisa Classic, Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows coach Zondo was shown the door by the club’s eccentric boss and businesswoman.
Zondo was not part of the travelling party to Pretoria and former SA under-23 midfield workhorse Abram “Wire” Nteo was in charge of the team that played and lost 3-1 in their DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.
Last month, Royal AM co-coach Dan Malesela left the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit and joined Marumo Gallants. The fact that Zondo stayed behind in KZN and missed the match against Matsatsantsa a Pitori sparked speculation he was also no longer part of the technical team.
