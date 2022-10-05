Soccer

MaMkhize says Royal AM have not fired coach Khabo Zondo

05 October 2022 - 13:38 By Sports Reporter
Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize speaks to Phumlani Msibi of SuperSport TV after the DStv Premiership match aganist SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 4 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Royal AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize says Khabo Zondo has not been sacked.

There were media reports circulating on Monday that former Tembisa Classic, Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows coach Zondo was shown the door by the club’s eccentric boss and businesswoman.

Zondo was not part of the travelling party to Pretoria and former SA under-23 midfield workhorse Abram “Wire” Nteo was in charge of the team that played and lost 3-1 in their DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night. 

Last month, Royal AM co-coach Dan Malesela left the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit and joined Marumo Gallants. The fact that Zondo stayed behind in KZN and missed the match against Matsatsantsa a Pitori sparked speculation he was also no longer part of the technical team.

Speaking to SuperSport TV before Royal AM’s loss, Mkhize explained the situation with coach Zondo.

“We have two different teams because we do not want our players to suffer from fatigue. So, coach Zondo has stayed behind with the team that is going to be playing on Sunday in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“Zondo is still our coach and reports like this are unsettling the club because people end up not understanding what is happening. Today a coach is here, tomorrow the coach is not there — it is not right.”

Despite Mkhize's assurances, many will not be convinced Zondo's place is safe at Royal. AM now turn their focus to the Confederation Cup assignment against Zambian outfit Zesco United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. Zondo's presence on the bench would put to bed speculation over his future at the club. 

Malesela left Royal as he was not comfortable working in the co-coaching arrangement alongside Zondo and Nteo. 

Some reports speculated that the presence in the playing squad of the club's 21-year-old chairperson and Mkhize's son, Andile Mpisane, also rankled with Malesela.

