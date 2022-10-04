Hunt’s SuperSport gaining momentum as they dispatch Royal AM

SuperSport United moved to third spot in the DStv Premiership with a convincing 3-1 win over Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

With a victory secured through second-half goals by Thamsanqa Gabuza (59th minute), Grant Margeman with a cracking drive (81st) and Bradley Grobler (94th), third-placed United are equal on 14 points with Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates from nine matches.

Mfundo Thikazi equalised for Royal in the 75th but SuperSport's late strikes sealed their win.

United coach Gavin Hunt will want his charges to put this victory behind them and focus on the next league assignment against Sekhukhune United who will be motivated by their 2-0 win over Pirates in Polokwane earlier on Tuesday.

Royal AM, who had Abram Nteo in charge on the bench in the absence of Khabo Zondo, remain in the top eight but their position will be in danger if they drop points in their next match against Swallows.

There were not many scoring chances during the opening exchanges with most of the action in the midfield where Margeman, Patrick Maswanganyi, Jamie Webber and Siphesihle Ndlovu operated for United.