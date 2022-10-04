Soccer

Hunt’s SuperSport gaining momentum as they dispatch Royal AM

04 October 2022 - 22:10 By Mahlatse Mphahlele Lucas Moripe Stadium
Thamsanqa Gabuza of SuperSport United celebrates scoring his goal during the DStv Premiership match against Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on October 4 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United moved to third spot in the DStv Premiership with a convincing 3-1 win over Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

With a victory secured through second-half goals by Thamsanqa Gabuza (59th minute), Grant Margeman with a cracking drive (81st) and Bradley Grobler (94th), third-placed United are equal on 14 points with Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates from nine matches.

Mfundo Thikazi equalised for Royal in the 75th but SuperSport's late strikes sealed their win.

United coach Gavin Hunt will want his charges to put this victory behind them and focus on the next league assignment against Sekhukhune United who will be motivated by their 2-0 win over Pirates in Polokwane earlier on Tuesday.

Royal AM, who had Abram Nteo in charge on the bench in the absence of Khabo Zondo, remain in the top eight but their position will be in danger if they drop points in their next match against Swallows.

There were not many scoring chances during the opening exchanges with most of the action in the midfield where Margeman, Patrick Maswanganyi, Jamie Webber and Siphesihle Ndlovu operated for United.

For the away side, Phalane Lantshene, Philani Cele, Thabo Matlaba and Kabelo Mahlasela were the key performers in the battle of the midfield as they tried to break down the opposition.

SuperSport attacked mainly through Bradley Grobler and Gabuza while Royal AM’s main men upfront were Ruzaigh Gamildien, Elias Pelembe and Mxolisi Macuphu.

United had the best possible opportunity to open the scoring after 15 minutes but Grobler’s close-range header bounced off the crossbar with Royal AM goalkeeper Patrick Nyame well-beaten.

Minutes later Nyame was again called into action and forced to produce a stunning save to deny Webber, who as allowed space inside the box to compose himself before taking the curling shot.

SuperSport came back from the break with more purpose and were duly rewarded for their dominance when Gabuza opened the scoring after 58 minutes. Maswanganyi found himself with acres of space on the left wing from where he delivered a beautiful cross onto to the head of Gabuza who found the back of the net.

Royal equalised after 74 minutes through substitute attacker Thikazi who beat Ricardo Goss with a low shot after he received a pass from Menzi Masuku.

AM thought they had stolen a precious away point that could have moved them to third spot but Margeman, with a long-range beauty, and Grobler had other ideas with two late goals to seal an important win.

The match ended on a sour note as Nyame was stretchered off as he suffered an injury as Grobler scored his goal in the dying minutes.

