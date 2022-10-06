Soccer

Lionel Messi says Qatar World Cup will be his last

07 October 2022 - 07:24 By Patrick Gillespie
Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi said the Qatar World Cup in November will be his last, capping a historic run as leader of the national team.
Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi said the Qatar World Cup in November will be his last, capping a historic run as leader of the national team.
Image: Bloomberg

Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi said the Qatar World Cup next month will be his last, capping a historic run as leader of the national team. 

In a taped Star+ interview released on Thursday, when asked if the upcoming World Cup — his fifth — would be his last, the 35-year old said: “Yes, surely yes.”

The announcement sparked widespread media coverage in Argentina, where fans are scrambling to fill sticker books and tens of thousands of citizens are expected to travel abroad for the World Cup.

Argentina won the regional Copa America tournament last year, boosting fans’ hopes for a strong performance on the global stage in Qatar.

The team plays Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the group stage of the tournament. 

Messi, who plays for French club Paris Saint-Germain, is one of the world’s most decorated athletes.

Argentina hasn’t won a World Cup during his tenure, losing to Germany in the 2014 final and to eventual winner France in an earlier stage in 2018.

For more stories like this, visit bloomberg.com

Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: Can Messi finally steer Argentina to glory?

Could this be a fairytale final Fifa World Cup appearance for the talismanic Lionel Messi?
Sport
1 day ago

'A beautiful final, full of Argentines': Messi's Argentina outclass Italy

Argentina marked the revival of the Conmebol-Uefa Cup of Champions in style as an inspired Lionel Messi helped them outclass Italy 3-0 in a ...
Sport
4 months ago

PSG's Lionel Messi and three others test positive for Covid-19

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and three other players have tested positive for Covid-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.
Sport
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | From now on there’s no sitting on the selection fence for ... Sport
  2. Safa’s response to 168 tickets sold is plan to move Bafana games from Gauteng Soccer
  3. MaMkhize says Royal AM have not fired coach Khabo Zondo Soccer
  4. Here's what fans are saying after Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge of ... Soccer
  5. Pitso’s camp explain absence of fitness trainer KB Rangoaga in Saudi Arabia Soccer

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city