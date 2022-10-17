Soccer

Zwane cut up Kaizer Chiefs could not give ‘Bra K’ his birthday present

17 October 2022 - 09:21
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Chippa United players celebrate winning their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 15 2022.
Chippa United players celebrate winning their DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 15 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Arthur Zwane desperately wanted to give Kaizer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung a birthday present by beating Chippa United and securing top place in the DStv Premiership in Durban on Saturday.

That plan fell apart when Amakhosi could not defend their first half lead and ended up losing a match they dominated 2-1 to the Chilli Boys at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Chiefs chair Motaung, who was not at the game on Saturday, turned 78 on Sunday and coach Zwane wanted to greet him at the club's base on Monday with another three points against Chippa — which would have been Amakhosi's fourth win in a row, giving them top position on the log.

Second-half goals by Chippa midfielder Siphelele Luthuli and Ronald Pfumbidzai, with a deflected shot, consigned Chiefs to defeat. Defender Siyabonga Ngezana headed Amakhosi into a first-half lead but poor defending by Chiefs in the second half saw them lose their fourth league match this season.

“I’m more than disappointed,” Zwane said.

“In terms of the results, yes, I think this could have been a very good present for the chairman, especially playing at home. We were on a roll in terms of not losing games at home. That’s another thing that makes me disappointed.

“When you score first, even when it’s not your day in terms of the way you want to execute yourselves, you score first and then you get another opportunity.

“You could see that at any given time we could score a second one. The keeper [Lloyd Kazapua] made a good save from Caleb's [Bimenyimana] shot and from there they equalised, then got the second goal.

“We could have easily given the chairman a good present. I hate to lose, especially games like these where at some point we had control of the game. We only have ourselves to blame.”

Zwane thought his players gave away two cheap goals to Chippa as they had bossed the game in both halves. “Those goals were manna from heaven. We actually beat ourselves today.”

We’ll get to a point where everyone understands his responsibility and goes out there and executes the plan
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

Chiefs' coach was, however, happy with how his new players are performing and feels the rebuilding process is going the way he wants.

“The plan we had was to give all the players a chance because we’re in a rebuilding phase. We’re a work in progress and we wanted to see before we can start releasing players because when you’re building a style of play and identity, you want to give most of the players a fair chance,” he said.

“The identity itself will obviously talk to the players that will fit in and those who won't. After that you can see who you have to bring in and who you have to release.

“That’s why when you look at the team, it is gelling. George [Matlou] came in and did very well and played a lot of forward passes. [Siyethemba] Sithebe came in, started a bit slow, but as the game progressed he did well.

“There was a time where I think for about five minutes they couldn’t come out because we looked like scoring at any given time. We wanted to keep that consistency.

“It tells you there’s that understanding but sometimes there’s a lapse of concentration. We’ll get to a point where everyone understands his responsibility and goes out there and executes the plan.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Chiefs deny Motaung an early birthday present after a 2-1 loss to Chippa

Kaizer Motaung’s early birthday present was ruined by Kaizer Chiefs poor defending as Amakhosi lost 2-1 to Chippa United in a DStv Premiership match ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs ruin Motaung's birthday as they give away lead to lose to Chippa in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs' players denied their boss Kaizer Motaung an early birthday present after poor defending saw Amakhosi lose 2-1 to Chippa United in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I nearly joined Sundowns,’ reveals former Bafana, Pirates and Chiefs striker Nomvethe

Former Bafana Bafana, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs star striker Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe has revealed he nearly joined Mamelodi Sundowns from ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism experience while in Italy

Former African Wanderers, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star striker Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe has opened up about the racist ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism ... Soccer
  2. ‘I nearly joined Sundowns,’ reveals former Bafana, Pirates and Chiefs striker ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi happy with Mailula’s hat-trick for Sundowns but... Soccer
  4. It’s embarrassing for Downs to still be playing in Caf preliminary rounds: ... Soccer
  5. Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...