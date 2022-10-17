Chiefs' coach was, however, happy with how his new players are performing and feels the rebuilding process is going the way he wants.
Zwane cut up Kaizer Chiefs could not give ‘Bra K’ his birthday present
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Arthur Zwane desperately wanted to give Kaizer Chiefs owner Kaizer Motaung a birthday present by beating Chippa United and securing top place in the DStv Premiership in Durban on Saturday.
That plan fell apart when Amakhosi could not defend their first half lead and ended up losing a match they dominated 2-1 to the Chilli Boys at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Chiefs chair Motaung, who was not at the game on Saturday, turned 78 on Sunday and coach Zwane wanted to greet him at the club's base on Monday with another three points against Chippa — which would have been Amakhosi's fourth win in a row, giving them top position on the log.
Second-half goals by Chippa midfielder Siphelele Luthuli and Ronald Pfumbidzai, with a deflected shot, consigned Chiefs to defeat. Defender Siyabonga Ngezana headed Amakhosi into a first-half lead but poor defending by Chiefs in the second half saw them lose their fourth league match this season.
“I’m more than disappointed,” Zwane said.
“In terms of the results, yes, I think this could have been a very good present for the chairman, especially playing at home. We were on a roll in terms of not losing games at home. That’s another thing that makes me disappointed.
“When you score first, even when it’s not your day in terms of the way you want to execute yourselves, you score first and then you get another opportunity.
“You could see that at any given time we could score a second one. The keeper [Lloyd Kazapua] made a good save from Caleb's [Bimenyimana] shot and from there they equalised, then got the second goal.
“We could have easily given the chairman a good present. I hate to lose, especially games like these where at some point we had control of the game. We only have ourselves to blame.”
Zwane thought his players gave away two cheap goals to Chippa as they had bossed the game in both halves. “Those goals were manna from heaven. We actually beat ourselves today.”
