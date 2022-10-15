Chiefs ruin Motaung's birthday as they give away lead to lose to Chippa in Durban

Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs' players denied their boss Kaizer Motaung an early birthday present after poor defending saw Amakhosi lose 2-1 to Chippa United in a DStv Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Motaung, who founded Chiefs 52 years ago and celebrates his 78th birthday on Sunday, saw his team blow a chance to win their fourth league win on a trot.

Amakhosi also spurned a chance to go one point clear of Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit as the loss, their fourth of the season, keeps them fourth on the log with 17 points after 11 games.

Defender Siyabonga Ngezana headed Chiefs into a lead in the 44th minute but poor defending by Ngezana’s teammates allowed Chippa midfielder Siphelele Luthuli to equalise in the 54th minute. Ronald Pfumbidzai’s header later deflected off Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove to go in and give Chippa all three points.

Chippa moved to the seventh spot on the log with their third win in a row under new head coach Morgan Mammila, the club’s former CEO and general manager.

Chiefs had chances in both halves to win this match but poor shooting by skipper Keagan Dolly and Caleb Bimenyimana saw Amakhosi spoil a winning run that had sparked a sense of revival for the club after a poor start to the season.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said he was disappointed with his team wasting their chances and thought it was partly due to complacency that they lost the match.

“We let ourselves down big time. We didn’t work hard for our goal in the first place and we played about 29 minutes without an attempt (at goal) in the first half,”  Zwane said after the match.

“We were on top of them in the second half but wasted our chances. We know we could have done better but we gave it away.”

Chiefs will have to do better on Wednesday when they host TS Galaxy ahead of their MTN8 semifinal second leg game against AmaZulu FC on Sunday.

Chippa will hope their luck continues in Durban when they host Sekhukhune United at the Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday.

