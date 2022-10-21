“Spectators who have purchased tickets online will be requested to display their tickets on their mobile devices. A4 printed tickets will not be accepted,” said the league.
“The PSL is working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and several other safety and security role players to ensure that the MTN8 semifinal fixtures are safe.
“As part of the stringent security measures around the stadium, people engaging in illegal behaviour such as ticket peddling will face immediate arrest. There will be no tickets sold at the stadium.
In other news, the PSL said a limited number of tickets for the other semifinal on Sunday between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban are still available at Ticketpro outlets countrywide.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Peter Mokaba Stadium sold out for crunch MTN8 semifinal between Sundowns and Pirates
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
The sold-out signs have gone up at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Friday evening tickets for the hugely anticipated MTN8 second leg semifinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are sold out.
This tie is tantalisingly poised because they are tied 0-0 from the first leg that was played at Orlando Stadium but observers say an away goal will give Pirates a significant advantage.
The PSL said gates will open at 12.30pm and ticket holders are requested to arrive early to ensure smooth entry to the match venue.
“Spectators who have purchased tickets online will be requested to display their tickets on their mobile devices. A4 printed tickets will not be accepted,” said the league.
“The PSL is working closely with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and several other safety and security role players to ensure that the MTN8 semifinal fixtures are safe.
“As part of the stringent security measures around the stadium, people engaging in illegal behaviour such as ticket peddling will face immediate arrest. There will be no tickets sold at the stadium.
In other news, the PSL said a limited number of tickets for the other semifinal on Sunday between AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban are still available at Ticketpro outlets countrywide.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
'I like playing against top teams like Pirates' — Sundowns coach Mngqithi
Pirates coach Riveiro happy with improvements upfront ahead of Sundowns clash
‘We have a plan,’ pleads Chiefs coach Zwane as they prepare for MTN8 semi-final against AmaZulu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos