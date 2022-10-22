Soccer

Banyana coach Ellis happy with 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw

22 October 2022
South Africa's coach Desiree Ellis arrives for the football draw ceremony of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on October 22, 2022.
Image: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Coach Desiree Ellis has described Banyana Banyana’s draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup where they have been drawn with Italy, Argentina and second-ranked Sweden as reasonable.

Ellis, who is the reigning CAF Women’s Coach of the Year, was among the dignitaries when Banyana were drawn in a tough Group G during an event held in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday.

“Look, I think all the groups are tough, but I think it is a reasonable draw,” she said soon after the Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana’s opponents were confirmed.

“We have played against Sweden before, (but) we have not played Italy and Argentina. It could have been a tougher one, so we are happy with it.

“When it comes to Sweden, we have played against the Netherlands and they are similar. And with regards to Argentina, we have played against Brazil and they are similar.

“Italy are from the same continent as the Netherlands, but maybe they are different types of teams.

“Now the planning starts, the preparation starts, the analysing of the teams and making sure that we have as much information as we can, and also getting the right friendlies.”

The tournament will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year and Africa’s other representatives had contrasting fortunes during the draw.

Zambia were drawn against Costa Rica, Spain and Japan in Group C, Nigeria tackle Australia, Ireland and Canada in Group B, while Morocco have Germany, Colombia and the Korea Republic to contend with in Group H.

