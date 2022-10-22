Soccer

Banyana drawn in tough group for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

22 October 2022 - 10:43
A general view during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw at Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
A general view during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Final Tournament Draw at Aotea Centre on October 22, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Banyana Banyana have been drawn in tough Group G for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

To achieve their mission of progressing to the knockout stages, coach Desiree Ellis’ charges will have to get the better of women’s football powerhouse Sweden who are ranked second by FIFA behind defending champions USA.

Banyana will also have to negotiate past reputable Italy, who are ranked 14th by FIFA, and highly unpredictable Argentina, who are ranked 29th, in what promises to be a tough group.

On reputation, Sweden will be favourites to win the group leaving Italy, Argentina and Banyana, who are ranked 54th by FIFA, to fight second spot that ensures progression to the knockout stages.

To make a huge impact at the tournament, Banyana will have display marked improvement as they were recently thumped 9-0 on aggregate by Brazil during their two-match friendly series.

As they stepped up preparations, Banyana were floored 4-1 by Australia during their international match played in London, raising serious concerns as to whether they have what it takes to play at this level of international competition.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Banyana have to work on defence after 13 goals conceded in three games

Despite their latest defeat to Australia, Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis believes there was some improvement in their performance after their ...
Sport
1 week ago

Banyana lose third game in a row as Maltidas beat them 4-1 in London

A comedy of errors in Banyana Banyana’s defence saw them suffer a 4-1 defeat to Australia during their international friendly match at the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Banyana suffer another heavy World Cup preparation defeat, this time to Australia

It was a comedy of errors in Banyana Banyana’s defence which saw them suffer a 4-1 defeat to Australia during their international friendly match ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena describes Shalulile’s situation as complicated as they ... Soccer
  2. ‘One of these teams will get more than five from us’, warns Chiefs coach Arthur ... Soccer
  3. ‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future Soccer
  4. SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi Sport
  5. Schmeichel disappointed by Ronaldo's walk off Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg