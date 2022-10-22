On reputation, Sweden will be favourites to win the group leaving Italy, Argentina and Banyana, who are ranked 54th by FIFA, to fight second spot that ensures progression to the knockout stages.
To make a huge impact at the tournament, Banyana will have display marked improvement as they were recently thumped 9-0 on aggregate by Brazil during their two-match friendly series.
As they stepped up preparations, Banyana were floored 4-1 by Australia during their international match played in London, raising serious concerns as to whether they have what it takes to play at this level of international competition.
Banyana drawn in tough group for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Image: Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
