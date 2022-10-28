Soccer

They wanted to see me and Lucas Radebe play together: How Mark Fish nearly joined Chiefs

28 October 2022 - 13:23
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish says for South African soccer to progress it needs to develop young talent quickly.
Former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish says for South African soccer to progress it needs to develop young talent quickly.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

Former Bafana Bafana star Mark Fish has recounted how he almost joined Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs before signing for their rivals Orlando Pirates.

Fish joined Pirates from Jomo Cosmos in 1993, where he spent several seasons and made over 100 appearances before heading overseas.

But the player who was part of the golden era in SA football, winning the African Cup of Nations and qualifying for the 1998 Fifa World Cup, nearly joined Chiefs instead.

Speaking to MacG on Podcast and Chill with MacG recently, Fish said after Cosmos were relegated, he met club boss Jomo Sono after meeting a Kaizer Chiefs representative, who told him the outfit were keen to sign him.

“Whether he was telling the truth or not, he said Chiefs’ fans had been writing to him [to say] they would like to see me and Lucas [Radebe] play together.”

The pair played together in the Afcon-winning squad.

“He [Sono] said if you sign for Kaizer Chiefs I will make sure you never play football in this country again, so I found myself at Pirates.”

He said he had no regrets about joining the team.

On joining Jomo Cosmos as a youngster, Fish joked about his first pay cheque bouncing.

“There was no money. At the next training session the players all said: 'If you get a cheque from Jomo, make sure you are the first one at the bank because you are not sure how much money is in the bank.'"

Speaking on the state of football in SA, Fish said if the country wants to progress as a football nation, it needs to develop young talent quickly.

Fish left Pirates for Lazio in Italy after meeting Manchester United representatives. Thereafter, he moved to Premier League side Bolton Wanderers.

After three years there he transferred to Charlton, where he spent several years, accumulating more than 100 appearances for both clubs.

READ MORE:

Blast from the past: Bafana blown away by Mexican wave in Los Angeles

Today in SA sports history: October 6
Sport
3 weeks ago

Khumalo on what went wrong after 1996: Barker shouldn't have been discarded

Doctor Khumalo says South African football let “pride” and over-confidence dictate and made a mistake dismantling the Bafana Bafana 1996 Africa Cup ...
Sport
1 year ago

Doctor Khumalo remembers Nelson Mandela's words ahead of Bafana's moment of Afcon glory

Nelson Mandela told Bafana Bafana on the morning of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations final that if they won they would give SA’s president the ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Monyane explains why he dodged Sundowns’ Mokwena at MTN8 clash Soccer
  3. Sundowns taking new direction, says sporting director Berg on Mokwena promotion Soccer
  4. It’s put him in a spot: Bapela questions Mngqithi’s Sundowns demotion Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...