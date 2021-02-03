“And Madiba said‚ ‘Come 5pm‚ or 6pm‚ when my captain [Neil Tovey] lifts the trophy he must know that it will be history that is going to be written‚ and it’s not going to change. You would have played a role to unite the country’.

“When he left‚ everything that he had said was ringing in our minds. Each individual was saying‚ ‘We can’t let it slip‚ we have travelled this far’.”

As if that was not powerful influence enough‚ Khumalo said Barker and Sono lifted the Kaizer Chiefs man’s confidence for the final. Khumalo had enjoyed a good tournament ‚ but one where his influence was less noticeable than some of his teammates. He said the Tunisians had planned for all SA’s strengths‚ but made one mistake downplaying Khumalo’s influence.

“Jomo‚ as he had for the semifinal against Ghana‚ gave a me little kick up the ... to say‚ ‘I must up my game a bit’‚ he ‘knows I can do something’.

“Clive will always‚ as usual‚ put you on a pedestal in a way that you ask yourself‚ ‘This coach‚ is he sure that I’m this kind of a person that he’s describing?’

“You would get goose bumps. He would go individually‚ group‚ team. And he would always say‚ ‘Boys‚ if the machinery is not functioning well‚ we are having difficulties‚ we change our tune – let Shoes and Doc dance’.

“On the touchline‚ I would always hear him when Shoes was in possession of the ball saying‚ ‘Dance baby‚ dance Shoesy‚ come on Doc‚ dance boy‚ just put it under those legs!’

“Because they [the Tunisians] had to change. These guys analysed Bafana Bafana to the ‘T’. They closed down the late Sizwe Motaung‚ they made sure Mark Fish did not run into attack‚ and there was a guy always shadow-marking Shoes.

“But they made a mistake – because all the games I was playing‚ contributing here and there. And they never assigned someone to track me down.

“And this was where Clive said in the second half‚ ‘You need to move from the wing‚ get inside. There you will be more on the ball. When Doc is more on the ball‚ Shoes‚ you take the defender away. Let Doc be the player who makes us play’.

“Because that guy followed Shoes 100%. If you were to recall Shoes didn’t play much that game.

“And that’s where now‚ I decided the last 35‚ 40 minutes‚ I had been given the freedom to display‚ playing behind the strikers. And that’s when I created those goals.”

Bafana beat Cameroon 3-0 in their Group A opener‚ and Angola 1-0‚ then lost 1-0 to Egypt. They beat Algeria 2-1 in the quarterfinals‚ and tournament favourites Ghana 3-0 in the semis.