Chiefs skipper Dolly vouches for Khama Billiat, says he will bounce back soon
Assertive Kaizer Chiefs captain Keagan Dolly believes Khama Billiat needs just one good game and a goal to regain his confidence and get back to his best.
Billiat, one of the key players at Chiefs, has been struggling for form this season.
That hasn’t aided Amakhosi’s situation as they are set to face their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (3.30pm).
With Pirates in amazing form right now, Chiefs need all their senior players including Billiat to be in great shape if they are to be a match for their neighbours.
A top-form Billiat can make Amakhosi unstoppable against almost every side in the Premier Soccer League, but he hasn’t been that player for a while now.
However, Dolly has backed Billiat, with whom he once formed a deadly combination during their time at Mamelodi Sundowns, saying he will bounce back soon.
“Khama has been in the game for a long time,” Dolly said.
“And I think he has experienced times like this where he struggled to score goals for the club (before), and I think he came out on top all the time.
“We all know Khama Billiat is a quality player and we all know his strengths. I think it’s going to take one game and one goal to change this.”
Dolly also experienced the same slump as Billiat that saw him play from a bench a few times.
“I think for myself as well, I started the season very slow but look, I have started scoring goals and I have my confidence back,” Dolly said.
“One goal will help Khama a lot.”
One of the things that have hindered Chiefs’ progress this season is lack of consistency, costly mistakes at the back, lack of fire power upfront and the fact that they are largely a new team after sweeping changes from last season's squad.
“We are getting used to each other and we are working hard off the field,” Dolly said.
A victory for Chiefs in the Soweto derby could go a long way in boosting their confidence ahead of what looks like it’s going to be a tough season for them.
