“We are nervy you know, even if Chiefs is not doing great at the moment it remains the Soweto derby. It is not about form, we can’t look at the games they have played over the past couple of weeks where they didn’t get the results they desired.
“Because of the magnitude of the game, we expect a different Kaizer Chiefs and we can’t afford to go out there thinking that they are there for the taking because they drew two and lost one of their last three matches.”
There is a buzz about Pirates as they have been performing impressively in all competitions over the past few weeks but the Namibian international wants his teammates to be on high alert.
“We need to be on high alert because they have a lot of individual players like Kgaogelo Sekgota and Keagan Dolly. But having said that, we know what we have to do on the day of the match to get the desired results.
Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto admits to nerves ahead of Soweto derby
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates utility player Deon Hotto admitted to being a bit nervous ahead of the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers host Amakhosi in this crucial DStv Premiership clash with only one point separating them on the standings as they look to break for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup on a high note.
Fourth-placed Pirates will be out to register their third win in succession in all competitions after they beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg and Golden Arrows in their last league outing.
On the other hand, fifth placed Chiefs will be out to return to winning ways after they were held to draws by AmaZulu in he MTN8 semifinal, second leg and TS Galaxy in the league.
Hotto will be playing in the derby for the first time with fans and he is looking forward to the experience.
“It is going to be my first derby in front of a full-capacity crowd and I am looking forward to it. We will try to give the fans they three points that they want and the beautiful football that we have been playing lately.
“This is our last league game before the FIFA World Cup break and we want to close very well and with our supporters smiling.”
