Soccer

Pirates midfielder Deon Hotto admits to nerves ahead of Soweto derby

29 October 2022 - 11:20
Deon Hotto is going to be one of the key players for Orlando Pirates during the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
Deon Hotto is going to be one of the key players for Orlando Pirates during the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates utility player Deon Hotto admitted to being a bit nervous ahead of the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers host Amakhosi in this crucial DStv Premiership clash with only one point separating them on the standings as they look to break for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup on a high note.

Fourth-placed Pirates will be out to register their third win in succession in all competitions after they beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg and Golden Arrows in their last league outing.

On the other hand, fifth placed Chiefs will be out to return to winning ways after they were held to draws by AmaZulu in he MTN8 semifinal, second leg and TS Galaxy in the league.

“We are nervy you know, even if Chiefs is not doing great at the moment it remains the Soweto derby. It is not about form, we can’t look at the games they have played over the past couple of weeks where they didn’t get the results they desired.

“Because of the magnitude of the game, we expect a different Kaizer Chiefs and we can’t afford to go out there thinking that they are there for the taking because they drew two and lost one of their last three matches.”

There is a buzz about Pirates as they have been performing impressively in all competitions over the past few weeks but the Namibian international wants his teammates to be on high alert.

“We need to be on high alert because they have a lot of individual players like Kgaogelo Sekgota and Keagan Dolly. But having said that, we know what we have to do on the day of the match to get the desired results.

Hotto will be playing in the derby for the first time with fans and he is looking forward to the experience.

“It is going to be my first derby in front of a full-capacity crowd and I am looking forward to it. We will try to give the fans they three points that they want and the beautiful football that we have been playing lately.

“This is our last league game before the FIFA World Cup break and we want to close very well and with our supporters smiling.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Tickets for MTN8 final between Pirates and AmaZulu sold out within two days

Tickets for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu have sold out within two days, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Friday ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Orlando Pirates star sets sights on World Cup starting place in Qatar

While the strong possibility of featuring in his first Fifa World Cup excites Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori, the Ghanaian international ...
Sport
2 days ago

They wanted to see me and Lucas Radebe play together: How Mark Fish nearly joined Chiefs

'He [Sono] said if you sign for Kaizer Chiefs I will make sure you never play football in this country again.'
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. They wanted to see me and Lucas Radebe play together: How Mark Fish nearly ... Soccer
  2. Aim for gold. Don’t be happy with silver: Mosimane on getting out of your ... Soccer
  3. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns taking new direction, says sporting director Berg on Mokwena promotion Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs will not target Pirates’ danger man Saleng, says Dolly Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...