To get the much-needed goals, Riveiro has put his trust in on-form Monnapule Saleng and Kermit Erasmus.
The Buccaneers host Amakhosi in this crucial DStv Premiership clash with only one point separating them on the standings as they look to break for the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup on a high note.
Fourth-placed Pirates will be out to register their third win in succession in all competitions after they beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg and Golden Arrows in their last league outing.
On the other hand, fifth placed Chiefs will be out to return to winning ways after they were held to draws by AmaZulu in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg and TS Galaxy in the league.
Starting line-ups
Pirates: Mpontshane, Sibisi, Ndah, Monyane, Maela, Mosele, Ndlondlo, Hotto, Saleng, Lepasa, Erasmus
Subs: Ofori, Peprah, Mako, Xoki, Shandu, Dlamini, Makgaka, Makaringe, Motshwari
Chiefs: Petersen, Solomons, Dove, Kwinika, Hlanti, Blom, Maart, Ngcobo, Dolly, Du Preez, Billiat
Subs: Bvuma, Mathoho, Mashiane, Alexander, Ngezana, Sithebe, Frosler, Matlou, Sekgotha
Soweto derby line-ups: Khune absent as Saleng and Erasmus continue their partnership
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthue Zwane kept faith with goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for the Soweto derby clash against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
With Itumeleng Khune still out of action, Bruce Bvuma was named on the substitutes' bench in a team that saw only two changes from the one that drew 0-0 with AmaZulu in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg.
Zwane’s defence will be marshalled by Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove, with Sfiso Hlanti and Dillan Solomons preferred as his wingbacks.
In the midfield, the Chiefs coach went with Keagan Dolly, Njabulo Blom, Yusuf Maart, and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo while Khama Billiat and Ashley du Preez will be the main attackers.
Pirates coach José Riveiro went with his tried and trusted formation at the back with Nkosinathi Sibisi, Olisa Ndah, Thabiso Monyane and captain Innocent Maela in front of goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.
In the midfield, Goodman Mosele came in for suspended Miguel Timm and Zakhele Lepasa started ahead of Fortune Makaringe to join Philip Ndlondlo and Deon Hotto in the only two changes.
