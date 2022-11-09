Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: can injury-hit France avoid champions’ curse?

Qatar 2022 | Know your favourites: France

Reigning champions France will be aiming to emulate Italy and Brazil by winning consecutive World Cup titles in Qatar.

That it has only been achieved twice in history — by Italy in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962 — underlines how competitive and unpredictable world football has become. Les Bleus will do well to avoid the defending champions’ curse — Italy (1950), Brazil (1966), France (2002), Italy (2010), Spain (2014) and Germany (2018) all exited in the opening round.

France topped their World Cup qualifying group by six points more than Ukraine, scoring 18 goals and conceding three. However, there was consternation as Didier Deschamps’ side drew three of their eight games. In recent months, the French have underwhelmed and have been beaten twice by Denmark in the Uefa Nations League, which isn’t a good omen with the Danes in the same group in Qatar. There is no denying France have a deep pool of talent, but at times they are more style than substance.