Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: can injury-hit France avoid champions’ curse?
Reigning champions France will be aiming to emulate Italy and Brazil by winning consecutive World Cup titles in Qatar.
That it has only been achieved twice in history — by Italy in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962 — underlines how competitive and unpredictable world football has become. Les Bleus will do well to avoid the defending champions’ curse — Italy (1950), Brazil (1966), France (2002), Italy (2010), Spain (2014) and Germany (2018) all exited in the opening round.
France topped their World Cup qualifying group by six points more than Ukraine, scoring 18 goals and conceding three. However, there was consternation as Didier Deschamps’ side drew three of their eight games. In recent months, the French have underwhelmed and have been beaten twice by Denmark in the Uefa Nations League, which isn’t a good omen with the Danes in the same group in Qatar. There is no denying France have a deep pool of talent, but at times they are more style than substance.
Captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, inching closer to becoming France’s most-capped player, will marshall a backline that has changed often owing to injury and loss of form. Twenty-one-year-old William Saliba has had a rapid rise for Arsenal and his country, but Deschamps has hinted he will opt for an experienced defence in the Middle East.
France will be boosted by the return of experienced defenders in Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez, equally adept at playing in the centre or the left side of defence, has morphed into a vital cog in the French machine because of his ability to hold the ball, win aerial duels and tackle effectively.
In his absence during the Uefa Nations League matches, Les Bleus displayed fragility defending set pieces. Without his two star midfielders from Russia 2018 — injured Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante — Deschamps will have to reshuffle his pack.
The rise of Eduardo Camavinga has proved impressive, and he could have a breakout tournament. The Real Madrid central midfielder, just 19, made the 20-man shortlist for 2022 Golden Boy award. Adrien Rabiot, a box-to-box midfielder whom Italian legend Andrea Pirlo has described as “so strong both physically and technically”, has also caught the eye in central midfield since a debut in 2016. Deschamps’ toughest challenge will be fitting the puzzle pieces together.
Up front, France have the luxury of Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema in their ranks. The lethal marksman has been in imperious form for Los Blancos, and this could be the 34-year-old’s World Cup swansong. Having been controversially omitted from France’s 2018 World Cup-winning team, Benzema will have a point to prove.
France are drawn in Group D with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. They are expected to top the group, but Denmark won’t buy into that narrative.
Previous World Cup performance: Winners 1998, 2018; runners-up 2006; third place 1958, 1986; fourth place 1982; quarterfinals 1938, 2014, 1970, 1982; last-16 1934; first round 1930, 1954, 1966, 1978, 2002, 2010
Key players: Hugo Lloris (goalkeeper, Tottenham Hotspur), Lucas Hernandez (defender, Bayern Munich), Eduardo Camavinga (central midfielder, Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (striker, Real Madrid)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Current ranking: 4
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Predicted finish: Semi-finalists
* The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20, and the final is on December 18. TimesLIVE and TimesLIVE Premium are profiling all eight groups, the tournament favourites, star players and five African teams.