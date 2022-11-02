Soccer

Qatar 2022 | Know your favourites: Can Harry Kane fire England to glory?

02 November 2022 - 12:47 By Grant Shub
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for England's in their Uefa Nations League League match against Germany at Wembley on September 26 2022.
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for England's in their Uefa Nations League League match against Germany at Wembley on September 26 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Qatar 2022, know your favourites:England

England’s only World Cup triumph was way back in 1966, when they beat West Germany 4-2 in the final. Ever since, the Three Lions have been perennial underachievers at the world’s greatest showpiece.

Fast forward 56 years and Harry Kane will aim to emulate Bobby Moore, who remains the only England captain to lift the golden trophy that was handed to him by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Courtesy of a fourth-place finish four years ago in Russia and silver at Euro 2020 after defeat in the final against Italy on penalties, England have been on an upward trajectory and threaten to live up to their promise.

With a good mix of youth and experience, manager Gareth Southgate has forged a formidable combination.

England finished at the summit of their World Cup qualifying group — six points better than second-placed Poland — with the Three Lions scoring 39 goals and only conceding three times. They had an 80% win rate, but critics will point to 1-1 draws against Hungary and Poland as signs of chinks in the team's armour.

After an impressive qualification campaign, England hit a speed bump. They were relegated from the Uefa Nations League in September after a 3-3 draw with Germany. That means they will play in the second tier (League B) in 2024-25.

They are also sweating on the fitness of key players ahead of their opening fixture against Iran on November 21, even if Southgate has a plethora of talented players to choose from.

Defensively, Kyle Walker is battling a stubborn groin injury, but the 32-year-old is still expected to secure a ticket to Qatar. England have always produced solid defenders, but their backline hasn’t always been able to deliver collectively.

In the midfield, Southgate will be concerned by injuries to Bukayo Saka, Kalvin Phillips and Reece James. The former, in prolific form for Arsenal before injuring an ankle against Nottingham Forest, has become an important player for club and country. The diminutive winger, who has an impressive turn of pace and cuts in from the flank, has added goals to his game.

Kyle Walker will be a key defender in Qatar, if he recovers from inhury in time.
Kyle Walker will be a key defender in Qatar, if he recovers from inhury in time.
Image: Boris Streubel/Getty Images

If Bukayo Saka pulls strings from the flanks, Kane is the man everything will be expected of in the final third. He has scored 51 goals for England from 75 appearances and only needs three to surpass Wayne Rooney as England’s highest-ever scorer. With 193 Premier League goals, he is third behind Alan Shearer (260) and Rooney (208), and will have the nation’s expectations on his broad shoulders in Qatar.

England are drawn in group B with Iran, the US and Wales. They are expected to win the group, but a Gareth Bale-inspired Wales could be the thorn in their side.

Previous World Cup performance: Winners 1966; fourth place 1990; 2018; quarterfinals 1954, 1962, 1970, 1982, 1986, 2002, 2006; last-16 1998 2010, 1974; First round 1950, 2014

Key players: Kyle Walker (right-back, Manchester City) Kalvin Phillips (defensive midfielder, Manchester City) Bukayo Saka (winger, Arsenal) Harry Kane (striker, Tottenham Hotspur).

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Current ranking: 5

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales 

Predicted finish: Semi-finalists

The 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar starts on November 20, with the final on December 18. TimesLIVE and TimesLIVE Premium are profiling all eight groups, the tournament favourites, star players and five African teams.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Qatar 2022 | Here’s a winning 11 of the most charming soccer stars on (and off) the field

It's not just physique that makes these stars stand out, but their love for charity and family.
Sport
6 hours ago

Want to watch the Fifa World Cup on TV? Here’s where and how much it will cost

The tournament is just weeks away, so it may be time to start booking the remote and planning your viewing schedule.
Sport
1 day ago

Qatar 2022 | Group E: Japan aim to be stumbling block for Spain, Germany

Germany and Spain are the clear favourites to progress past Group E at the 2022 World Cup, but Japan can provide a stumbling black.
Sport
2 days ago

Qatar 2022 | Ayew, Ghana eye Uruguay rematch, but getting past group more important

‘We need to stay calm, follow the plan and try to win the game or do whatever we can to advance to the next stage,’ says Ghana captain
Sport
6 days ago

Qatar 2022 | Will superstar Neymar take Brazil to the promised land?

The comparison with legendary Brazilian players appears justified given Neymar’s club football career, one which has seen him win just about ...
Sport
5 days ago

Qatar 2022 | Superstar Sadio Mané will carry a nation’s hopes at World Cup

What are the chances of this year getting any better for Senegal superstar Sadio Mané?
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. No chance Frosler celebration ruled out Maart’s wonder goal for Chiefs: Damon Soccer
  3. Proteas back Bavuma as huge game against Pakistan looms Cricket
  4. PODCAST | Pitso helped me but I have to give credit to Rulani: Lyle Lakay Soccer
  5. Another Premiership club ‘parts ways’ with coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...