If Bukayo Saka pulls strings from the flanks, Kane is the man everything will be expected of in the final third. He has scored 51 goals for England from 75 appearances and only needs three to surpass Wayne Rooney as England’s highest-ever scorer. With 193 Premier League goals, he is third behind Alan Shearer (260) and Rooney (208), and will have the nation’s expectations on his broad shoulders in Qatar.
England are drawn in group B with Iran, the US and Wales. They are expected to win the group, but a Gareth Bale-inspired Wales could be the thorn in their side.
• Previous World Cup performance: Winners 1966; fourth place 1990; 2018; quarterfinals 1954, 1962, 1970, 1982, 1986, 2002, 2006; last-16 1998 2010, 1974; First round 1950, 2014
• Key players: Kyle Walker (right-back, Manchester City) Kalvin Phillips (defensive midfielder, Manchester City) Bukayo Saka (winger, Arsenal) Harry Kane (striker, Tottenham Hotspur).
• Coach: Gareth Southgate
• Current ranking: 5
• Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
• Predicted finish: Semi-finalists
The 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar starts on November 20, with the final on December 18.
Qatar 2022 | Know your favourites: Can Harry Kane fire England to glory?
Qatar 2022, know your favourites:England
England’s only World Cup triumph was way back in 1966, when they beat West Germany 4-2 in the final. Ever since, the Three Lions have been perennial underachievers at the world’s greatest showpiece.
Fast forward 56 years and Harry Kane will aim to emulate Bobby Moore, who remains the only England captain to lift the golden trophy that was handed to him by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Courtesy of a fourth-place finish four years ago in Russia and silver at Euro 2020 after defeat in the final against Italy on penalties, England have been on an upward trajectory and threaten to live up to their promise.
With a good mix of youth and experience, manager Gareth Southgate has forged a formidable combination.
England finished at the summit of their World Cup qualifying group — six points better than second-placed Poland — with the Three Lions scoring 39 goals and only conceding three times. They had an 80% win rate, but critics will point to 1-1 draws against Hungary and Poland as signs of chinks in the team's armour.
After an impressive qualification campaign, England hit a speed bump. They were relegated from the Uefa Nations League in September after a 3-3 draw with Germany. That means they will play in the second tier (League B) in 2024-25.
They are also sweating on the fitness of key players ahead of their opening fixture against Iran on November 21, even if Southgate has a plethora of talented players to choose from.
Defensively, Kyle Walker is battling a stubborn groin injury, but the 32-year-old is still expected to secure a ticket to Qatar. England have always produced solid defenders, but their backline hasn’t always been able to deliver collectively.
In the midfield, Southgate will be concerned by injuries to Bukayo Saka, Kalvin Phillips and Reece James. The former, in prolific form for Arsenal before injuring an ankle against Nottingham Forest, has become an important player for club and country. The diminutive winger, who has an impressive turn of pace and cuts in from the flank, has added goals to his game.
The 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar starts on November 20, with the final on December 18.
