Soccer

WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli

10 November 2022 - 08:02
Coach Pitso Mosimane.
Coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Al-Ahli/Twitter

Al-Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane is seemingly settling in well at his new club in Saudi Arabia and is making strides to understand Arabic.

The South African coach, who joined the team’s second division side in September, is getting up to speed with learning the language and was filmed learning some words from one of his assistants as he conducted a training session.

Mosimane sought the Arabic pronunciations of “help your teammate” and “easy” and after receiving the feedback, he put the words into practice seconds later. 

Mosimane has been flying the South African flag high at one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs.

On Thursday, he granted the players a rest from performing the training session.

Previously, the coach had fans buzzing after he hit the ground running with his second successive win.

Mosimane’s first match was a 1-1 draw in the Jeddah derby against Jeddah Club. Al-Ahli then beat last-placed Najran 2-1 at home as the team notched up their first win in the second-tier Yelo League.

Al-Ahli also notched up a 2-0 win away against mid-table Al-Riyadh.

Mosimane has a two-year mandate to restore Al-Ahli to the top flight and consolidate their position there.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Aim for gold. Don’t be happy with silver: Mosimane on getting out of your comfort zone

The Al-Ahli head coach, who has been flying the flag high at one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs, offered his tips for top results.
Sport
1 week ago

‘Pitso is cooking’ — Fans celebrate Mosimane’s first win at Al-Ahli

Mosimane acknowledged it was a "tough game" but said he and his side were taking it one step at a time.
Sport
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism experience while in Italy

Former African Wanderers, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star striker Siyabonga “Bhele” Nomvethe has opened up about the racist ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ex-Chiefs, Pirates and Bafana star Nomvethe picks best XI Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Some staff ‘hit’ in away game against Mazembe: MaMkhize Soccer
  3. Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’ Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates pay tribute to Pearl Shongwe Soccer
  5. Senegal’s Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup: report Soccer

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe