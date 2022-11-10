Previously, the coach had fans buzzing after he hit the ground running with his second successive win.
WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli
Image: Al-Ahli/Twitter
Al-Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane is seemingly settling in well at his new club in Saudi Arabia and is making strides to understand Arabic.
The South African coach, who joined the team’s second division side in September, is getting up to speed with learning the language and was filmed learning some words from one of his assistants as he conducted a training session.
Mosimane sought the Arabic pronunciations of “help your teammate” and “easy” and after receiving the feedback, he put the words into practice seconds later.
Mosimane has been flying the South African flag high at one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs.
On Thursday, he granted the players a rest from performing the training session.
