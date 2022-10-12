Soccer

‘Pitso is cooking’ — Fans celebrate Mosimane’s first win at Al-Ahli

12 October 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Coach Pitso Mosimane with an Al-Ahli player during his first training session at the club.
Image: Al-Ahli Twitter

South African football fans are on cloud nine after coach Pitso Mosimane registered his first win at Al-Ahli Saudi FC on Tuesday evening.

Mosimane's side came from behind to grab a late winner against lowly Najran and shoot to fourth in the table after last week's draw with Jeddah Club. It was Mosimane's second game in charge since being announced as coach last month.

Najran opened the scoring in the 30th minute and went into halftime confident of a win.

But Mosimane stirred something in his players at the break, and they came out rejuvenated and fighting in the second half.

Abdullah Al-Mogren popped up in the 54th minute to score the leveller, and secured the points with another strike with just seconds on the clock.

Mosimane was relieved after the late dramatic win, and thanked the fans for believing in his team.

“We thank you for your support tonight and you carried us,” he said.

He acknowledged it was a “tough game” but said they were taking it one step at a time.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said.

South African fans were following the match and flooded social media with messages celebrating the win.

Here's a look at some reactions:

