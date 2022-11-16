Soccer

Will you be glued to a screen? Here’s how many South Africans are planning to watch the World Cup

16 November 2022 - 12:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
South Africans are expected to flock to screens and radios to watch and listen to World Cup matches. File image.
Image: 123RF/Piotr Adamowicz

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is days away and a survey has found most South Africans have plans to tune in for matches.

Football’s greatest showpiece will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, and will be broadcast on TV, radio and streaming services in South Africa.

A recent study by market research company Ipsos found on average across 34 countries, more than half of adults plan to watch the World Cup.

It said three quarters of South Africans (76%) surveyed online knew about the World Cup and six in 10 of us will tune in.

DO WE HAVE A FAVOURITE?

According to those surveyed, Brazil (16%) and Germany (16%) were the most likely finalists, closely followed by France (13%). 

Cameroon was mentioned by 2% and both Senegal and Tunisia by 1% of South African adults.

WHERE WILL YOU WATCH?

Across the countries asked, 75% of respondents said they intend to watch the World Cup on a TV set, 35% on the internet, 26% on a mobile device and 13% on a tablet

Most (85%) said they would watch with family and/or friends, 57% with colleagues and 53% at a bar or a restaurant.

Nearly half (46%0 said they would buy World Cup-theme products and 34% will keep a good luck charm with them during the games.

Don’t tell the boss or parents 31% said they will miss work or school to watch a game.

WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS TO WATCH ON TV?

World Cup matches will be shown and aired on free-to-air SABC TV channels and radio stations, including SABC1, 2, and 3.

You can also watch all 64 matches on SuperSport, with Premium, Compact and Compact subscribers able to watch matches in English, Zulu, Setswana, Sotho, or Portuguese.

Want to watch the Fifa World Cup on TV? Here’s where and how much it will cost

The tournament is just weeks away, so it may be time to start booking the remote and planning your viewing schedule.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Those who want to watch matches with a higher level of detail, 4K, will need an Explora Ultra decoder, a 4K television (connected with the HDMI supplied with the decoder) and a Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.

If you want to stream the tournament you can do so via Showmax Pro or DStv apps. You will need a 4K television and a Premium, Compact or Compact subscription.

For a breakdown on where to watch and how much it will cost, check our handy guide.

