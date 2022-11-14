Most expensive beer ever? Football fans outraged by bev prices in Qatar for World Cup

Football fans around the world are up in arms over the prices of beer at certain places in Qatar during the World Cup.
The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar, an Islamic country in the Middle East, from November 20 with the final set for December 18.
The consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Islam with a “sin tax” applied to all alcohol sales during the matches.
Beer will not be sold inside stadiums, where alcohol is severely restricted, but will be allowed in the stadium zone before and after games.
According to a policy finalised by the organisers of the tournament, fans will be able to drink within the eight stadium compounds but not at the concourse concession stands.
Inside stadiums, only Budweiser zero-alcohol beer and soft-drinks will be available.
How much will a pint of beer cost?
The number of places licensed to sell alcohol in Qatar is limited to select hotels and restaurants.
According to reports, football fans can expect to cough up roughly between R223 and R1,600 for a pint of beer or glass of wine when drinking at select hotels and restaurants.
The Daily Mail reported the Champion's Bar at the Marriott Hotel in Doha, which advertises itself as the city's “best sports bar” is selling tickets to watch the final for £240 (about R4,885), including food and three drinks.
Qatari officials will reportedly create spaces where fans can “sober up”.
“There are plans for people to sober up if they’ve been drinking excessively,” Qatar’s World Cup CEO Nasser Al Khater told Sky News.
“It’s a place to make sure they keep themselves safe, that they’re not harmful to anybody else.”
Can I travel with alcohol to Qatar from SA?
Fans travelling from South Africa and other parts of the world to the World Cup will not be allowed to take alcohol into the country.
You may transport alcohol via Doh Hamad International in your checked baggage. Under no circumstances, however, can you take alcohol into Qatar.
Qatar Airways has this disclaimer on its website: “You may carry alcoholic beverages in your hand and checked baggage. When in retail packaging, the beverages may contain more than 24% but not more than 70% alcohol by volume in receptacles not exceeding 5l.
“The maximum total net quantity of alcoholic beverages per passenger is 5l. Alcoholic beverages with not more than 24% alcohol by volume are not considered as dangerous goods by the applicable regulations. When carried in hand baggage, the quantities may be restricted further due to other regulations, such as LAGs. Please check the country/customs regulations.”
Is R1,600 for a beer pint worth it?
Online fans around the world were livid over the prices of beer, with some saying paying more than R1,000 was unjustifiable.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
