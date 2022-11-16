Fernandes and Ronaldo's awkward handshake just a joke — Joao Mario

An awkward handshake between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes was the result of a joke between the Portugal and Manchester United teammates, Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said on Tuesday.

The apparently cold interaction between the pair as they arrived in camp for Portugal on Monday ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was caught on news cameras. It went viral on social media, sparking talk of a broken relationship after Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV in which he said he felt “betrayed” by United.