Soccer

Fernandes and Ronaldo's awkward handshake just a joke — Joao Mario

16 November 2022 - 11:13 By Reuters
A screenshot of a video shared on Twitter of television footage showing an awkward handshake between Manchester United teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes greeting as they arrive in Portugal's squad camp ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
An awkward handshake between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes was the result of a joke between the Portugal and Manchester United teammates, Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said on Tuesday.

The apparently cold interaction between the pair as they arrived in camp for Portugal on Monday ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was caught on news cameras. It went viral on social media, sparking talk of a broken relationship after Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV in which he said he felt “betrayed” by United.

The video shows Fernandes touching Ronaldo's arm as he walked past him in the changing room, prompting an offer of a handshake that was eventually accepted, but only briefly, with little eye contact between the two.

“I was there and saw everything, it was a funny moment that was misinterpreted on the outside,” a laughing Joao Mario told a news conference in Lisbon on Tuesday.

“It was a joke between them because Bruno [Fernandes] was late, one of the last to arrive, and Cristiano [Ronaldo] asked him if he had came by boat.

“I understand that the images can be interpreted in many ways, but it was a joke between them. They have a great relationship because they play together, I saw them all day yesterday. There is no problem between them.”

Joao Mario does not believe Ronaldo's interview will be a distraction in the changing room. He said the time Ronaldo spends with the national team is a safe space for him.

“There is no added pressure. We are all used to dealing with great pressure because we play for big clubs.

“Being in the World Cup is a dream for many and only carries more responsibility. I do not believe that the interview adds more pressure on him or anyone else.”

