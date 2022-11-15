Move over Qatar, here are the most popular World Cup stadiums in SA

As fans across the globe gear up for football's greatest showpiece, the Fifa World Cup, it is the stadiums that have captured the attention of many.
Several stadiums are built or extensively renovated each time the tournament rolls into town, and as fans take to social media to document their World Cup journey stadiums will often be a main attraction.
SA hosted the World Cup in 2010, with its stadiums featuring in thousands of posts online.
TicketGum looked at the most memorable and popular World Cup stadiums on social media over the last 20 years, by collating the total number of hashtags on Instagram for each venue.
It found SA stadiums have a combined 2,616 Instagram hashtags, with Cape Town Stadium the most popular stadium on the platform with 27,786 tags.
Image: africa4life / 123rf
FNB Stadium in Johannesburg hosted the 2010 World Cup final and was second on the most popular list, with 25,976.
Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban garnered around 10,937, followed by Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela with 2,440.
Johannesburg's Ellis Park Stadium was tagged 1,731 times, and Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha was tagged 1,415 times.
Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria garnered 1,009 tags, while Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane amassed 669.
Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein and Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg rounded off the list with 371 and 282 tags respectively.
Internationally, Germany’s Allianz Arena was crowned as the most loved World Cup stadium on Instagram with 477,593 hashtags, with Japan’s Sapporo Dome second with 314,642 tags.
